Motorola Launches the World's Slimmest IP68 MIL-STD-810H Military Grade Certified Durable Smartphone- motorola edge 50 at Rs 25,999*

New Delhi [India], August 1: Motorola, a global leader in mobile technology and innovation today launched the motorola edge 50 in India. A smartphone which is full of life, full of art and engineered for effortless creative expression. The motorola edge 50 is the latest addition to Motorola's premium category of edge smartphones and it comes with numerous disruptive features such as an MIL- 810H military grade durability and IP68 underwater protection which makes it the world's slimmest IP68 MIL-810H miliary graded certified durable smartphone. It features the segment's best moto AI powered camera with Sony sensor LYTIA 700C and also boasts a 6.7" 1.5K Super HD+, HDR 10+ pOLED curved display along with various other premium features.

The motorola edge 50 is thoughtfully crafted with a sense of harmony and it gives a comfortable in hand feel with symmetrical curves flowing through every element of its design. Starting from the soft, natural-feeling vegan leather and vegan suede finish to the exceptionally slender and lightweight body with a streamlined camera housing makes the smartphone feel premium and comfortable to hold. The design of the motorola edge 50 is as durable as it is elegant. Offering never before seen standards of durability with an IP68 rating, which means it can withstand dust, dirt, and sand, along with submersion in 1.5 meters of fresh water for up to 30 minutes. Additionally, Motorola is pushing the boundaries of smartphone technology with the edge 50 as it boasts latest military standards MIL-STD-810H for durability, which implies that the smartphone has passed 16 rigorous tests for durability and extreme environmental conditions and can withstand shocks, vibrations, accidental drops, extreme temperatures, high humidity, low altitude pressures and more, all while maintaining a sleek, perfectly balanced design. Even the display is protected against cracks and scratches with Corning® Gorilla® Glass 5, so users never have to worry about accidental damage to the phone.

The motorola edge 50 features the pro level Sony - LYTIA™ 700C Camera sensor with incredible AI features powered by motoAI and google photos AI. The 50MP main camera uses the Sony - LYTIA™ 700C sensor for ultrafast capture with low noise in dark environments and the Ultra Pixel sensor captures more light with larger 2.0um pixels. Users get true-to-life images with more detail, richer colors, and subtle textures owed to motoAI which works in the background, instantly analyzing the photo and blending exposures. Motorola is introducing a new Auto Night Vision feature which allows the users to capture stunning low-light shots 15x faster than the previous generation. This is Motorola's fastest Auto Night Vision ever, automatically detecting ambient lighting and adjusting the settings accordingly, so users can click photos in low light and never miss the perfect moment. Its 10MP telephoto camera captures subjects at a distance with incredible detail and users can see every scene clearly from 3x the distance with optical zoom, or use advanced hybrid zoom for 30x the distance. Optical Image Stabilization smooths out unwanted shakes and motoAI helps retain the details, achieving crisp and beautiful results even when zoomed all the way. The third sensor in the rear camera system of the edge 50 is a 13MP Ultra-Wide camera with Macro Vision. It expands the user's view, allowing them to take stunning shots of landscapes with a 120o ultra-wide angle lens which can capture what the eyes see, fitting more of the scene in the frame than a standard lens. For extreme close ups, there's built-in Macro Vision, which brings users 4x closer to the subject than a standard lens, so they can capture tiny details as close as 3 cm away from the camera. On the front, the motorola edge 50 flaunts a 32MP selfie camera which can shoot breathtaking videos in 4K resolution and deliver 4x better low-light sensitivity with Quad Pixel technology, which combines every four pixels into one for brilliant results.

Working behind the camera sensors, motoAI image processing analyzes multiple frames of a photo and blends exposures to create a true-to-life image. Unlike other methods, it works directly on the uncompressed image to preserve hidden details, richer colors, and subtle textures. And these motoAI enhancements apply to videos, too. For instance, when recording a video, Adaptive Stabilization will automatically adjust to the user's movement, providing extreme stabilization when they need it. The edge 50 users can also opt for the Long Exposure feature to hit on moving water or light trails with a single tapno professional equipment needed. Users can access amazing google photos editing and AI tools, including Magic Editor, Magic Eraser, Photo Unblur, and more to effortlessly enhance your photos and videos and bring memories to life. AI Magic Eraser removes unwanted background distractions in just a few taps. Users can reimagine their photos with Magic Editor using generative AI and can edit, hold and drag to reposition, or pinch to resize.

Apart from camera features, motoAI also bring couple of generative AI features such as style sync with AI generative theming, magic canvas with text to prompt image generation, and several other cutting-edge innovations.

The motorola edge 50 boasts an incredible 6.7" 1.5K Super HD curved pOLED display with 1600 nits peak brightness and nearly borderless bezels. . Users can enjoy clearer, more vibrant pictures with sharper details and less pixelation owed to Super HD (1220p) resolution, which delivers 13% better resolution than the previous generation and even watch HDR10+ movies, shows, and more in a billion shades of true-to-life color. The ultra-fast 120Hz refresh rate makes switching between apps, playing games, and scrolling through content incredibly smooth and fluid. Plus, the refresh rate adjusts automatically based on the type of content on the screen, and with a low latency 360Hz touch rate, users will experience far more responsiveness than a standard display. Its vivid pOLED HDR10+ display delivers infinite contrast of deeper blacks and over a billion colors with wide DCI-P3 color range standards. Moreover, high brightness mode automatically adjusts the display outdoors so it's easier to see, capable of reaching peak brightness levels of up to 1600 nits. It also features stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos for an immersive multimedia experience. Users can listen to professional-level audio thanks to the Hi-Res certified sound system. With wider dynamic range and 3x more data rate, they won't miss any details and just experience music as the artist intended, listening to Hi-Res audio on streaming apps, on both wired and wireless headphones or external speakers.

In terms of processing power, the motorola edge 50 is powered by a Snapdragon® 7 Gen 1 Accelerated Edition. It is built with superior 4nm technology that will deliver years of proven performance and users can unlock amazing AI-powered experiences, use pro-level photography features, watch smoother content, and enjoy outstanding power efficiency. While being future proofed for upcoming networks thanks to 5G and Wi-Fi 6E support. This high-performance device is backed up by a massive 5000mAh battery and 68W TurboPower™ charger so it fuels up fast. Plus it also comes with the segment leading 15W TurboPower™ wireless charging for a hassle-free charging time. There is also support for reverse power charging to charge other devices in the ecosystem.

With 256GB of built-in storage, users have tons of room for their favorite shows, movies, songs, apps, and games. Plus, RAM Boost temporarily turns available storage into virtual RAM whenever they need some extra speed, so they can open apps faster and switch back and forth with ease. Apps and information stay ready in the background with up to 8GB of RAM so everything runs smoothly. Furthermore, the motorola edge 50 uses advanced thermal components to regulate heat produced during high performance. With a large 4516mm chamber, it distributes heat more effectively to keep the CPU cooler, improving thermal performance by 70% compared to the previous generation edge device.

Speaking on the launch, T.M. Narasimhan, Managing Director, Motorola India said, "The motorola edge 50 addresses a significant need of smartphone consumers by being the perfect fusion of the bold durability focused design and a premium, ultra-sleek design. Being the world's slimmest device with IP68 underwater protection and MIL-810H military grade certification for durability from the U.S Department of Defense, the phone does not compromise on any aspect by offering a stand-out camera, display and advanced motoAI experiences. We're confident that the motorola edge 50 will deliver a revolutionary smartphone experience to our customers."

With the launch of the motorola edge 50, comes the intuitive Hello UI with all Moto apps at one place and latest Android 14 with assured 2 OS upgrades and 3 years of security updates. Hello UI features include Smart connect, Moto Gestures, Moto Secure with Thinkshield, Family Spaces and Moto Unplugged. It also offers Moto Premium Care for after sale service benefits.

https://www.flipkart.com/motorola-edge-50-coming-soon-store

https://www.motorola.in/smartphones-motorola-edge-50/p

Availability:

The motorola edge 50 will be available in a single 8GB RAM + 256GB Storage variant in three stunning PantoneTM colour variants - Jungle Green and Peach Fuzz (color of the year 20024) in Premium Vegan leather finish and in Koala Grey color in vegan suede finish. The smartphone will go on sale from 8th August 2024, 12PM onwards on Flipkart, Motorola.in and leading retail stores including Reliance Digital.

Launch Price: 8GB+256GB : INR 27,999

Affordability Offers~:

1. Rs. 2,000 Instant discount on Axis Bank and IDFC First Bank credit cards and credit card EMI transactions

2. No Cost EMI upto 9 Months starting at 2,889/ per month from leading banks

Effective Price with offer: INR 25,999 (including Rs. 2000 offer)

Operator Offers:

* Total Benefits worth Rs.10,000 from Reliance Jio.

* Jio Cashback up to Rs 2000 + Additional Offers up to Rs 8000. T&C apply

- Cashback - Valid on Prepaid recharges of Rs. 399 (Rs.50 * 40 vouchers)

- Additional Partner offers:

- Swiggy: Discount of Rs. 125 off on Rs. 299 on Food Orders

- Ajio: Flat Rs 200 off on min transaction of Rs 999

- Easemytip: Upto Rs.1500 off on Flights

- EaseMyTrip: Upto Rs.4000 off on Hotels

- AbhiBus: 25% off up to Rs.1000 on Bus Bookings

To know more about the offer: https://www.jio.com/en-in/jio-motorola-edge50-offer-2024

