motorola razr 50 ultra with Google Gemini on its largest most intelligent external display goes on sale in India at an effective price of Rs 89,999*

New Delhi [India], July 20: Motorola, a global leader in mobile technology and innovation, flipped the script of foldable smartphone technology yet again with the launch of its most advanced smartphone in the razr franchise, the motorola razr 50 ultra. This flip phone highlights Motorola's commitment to evolution and excellence with its various industry leading features such as the largest, most intelligent external display of any flip phone. The smartphone available in a single 12GB RAM and 512GB Storage variant will go on sale in India today at an incredibly effective price of just Rs. 89,999* (including an introductory early bird price of Rs. 94,999 plus a Rs. 5000 Bank discount) across Amazon, Reliance Digital, motorola.in and leading retail outlets across India.

By collaborating with Google, Motorola has brought AI-driven experiences and convenient features to the new motorola razr 50 ultra. For the first time, razr users can access Gemini1 directly from the external display. Google's Gemini app is a personal AI assistant that help users with step-by-step instructions for a new project, help planning trips and activities, or assistance in writing thank-you notes or emails. It can even help brainstorm ideas for enhancing daily life and seamlessly access information from Google apps.

The motorola razr 50 ultra users will receive Gemini Advanced for 3 months with access to Google's most capable AI models. They'll also get 2 TB of cloud storage and Gemini in their favorite Google apps like Gmail, Docs, and moreall included in the Google One AI Premium plan.

The new razr devices, comes with access to Google Photos, allowing users to view, delete, favorite, or share photos or videos stored locally or in the cloud without opening their phone. Google Photos will soon offer Ask Photos, a new way to search photos with Gemini. The pictures can be edited with the latest AI-powered editing tools in Google Photos including Magic Editor, Magic Eraser, Photo Unblur, and more.

Users can also reimagine daily tasks - like texting - with a few unique features that are built into Google Messages. Photomoji transforms their favorite photos into personalized emojis and stickers, adding a visual flair to messages. And with Magic Compose2, users can receive suggested texting responses in various styles like Excited, Chill, Formal, and Short, enabling them to get creative with their messages.

The motorola razr 50 ultra comes with the largest and most intelligent external display. A 4.0" external display which also comes with the fastest refresh rate and the highest resolution in its class. It comes protected with Corning® Gorilla® Glass Victus, with a refresh rate of up to 165Hz. Moreover, the external display boasts of a 1272x1080 high-resolution screen which provides clarity and over a billion shades of 10-bit color with a 25% wider color range thanks to HDR10+ certification and DCI-P3 support. The smartphone's high brightness mode automatically adjusts the external display outdoors and is capable of reaching maximum brightness levels of 1500 nits. Its HDR peak brightness can reach up to 2400 nits.

When flipped open, the motorola razr 50 ultra reveals a 6.9" pOLED display which is also the largest and virtually creaseless internal display on a flip phone. Similar to the external screen, users can immerse themselves in infinite contrast of deeper blacks and richer colors and view over a billion shades of 10-bit color. Plus, with HDR10+ certification and 120% of the DCI-P3 color gamut, users can watch shows and movies in true-to-life color meeting the industry's latest standards for accuracy. High Brightness Mode automatically adjusts brightness to 1500 nits, which can also reach up to 3000 nits with HDR. The refresh rate can adjust from 1Hz to 165Hz effectively reducing stutter and ghosting in compatible games.

The razr 50 ultra is equipped with the best razr camera system yet, capturing photos and videos with advanced camera technology powered by moto ai. The AI features included in the camera are, AI Action Shot, AI Adaptive Stabilization, Intelligent Auto Focus Tracking, AI Photo Enhancement. The smartphones 50MP high-res camera delivers outstanding low-light performance that can capture with 32x more focusing pixels using Instant All-Pixel PDAF and provide faster, more accurate performance. Its Optical image stabilization automatically compensates against blurred images and videos due to unwanted camera movement, so even when exposure takes longer, clarity and detail shine through. Additionally, the smartphone also features an exceptional 50MP telephoto camera for incredible portraits and with 2x optical and 30X AI Super zoom capability plus machine learning algorithm for high quality photos.

The new photo booth feature captures selfies in different poses and pictures with a simple open palm gesture. Color Optimization analyzes a scene to deliver enhanced segmented tuning. It can also record and play videos in 4K resolution that meet strict HDR10+ standards for color accuracy, color range, brightness, and contrast. While Auto Night Vision improves the lighting of nighttime photos automatically. After capturing a 10-bit RAW image, the Image Signal Processor (ISP) converts the file to a JPEG and the result is a low-light photo with reduced noise and increased clarity. Other modes and features include Video Night Vision, Dual Capture, Mirror Mode, Tilt Shift Mode, and Portrait Mode among others.

Additionally, the smartphone boasts of numerous AI features such as Style Sync and Magic Canvas with AI Generative. This latest iteration of the flip phone is now even more compact and comfortable allowing flipping open or shutting easily thanks to the redesigned hinge. The motorola razr 50 screen's and hinge has been put through rigorous stress tests, ensuring they'll withstand use for the life of the phone. The gapless, creaseless design comes with durable Corning ® Gorilla® Glass Victus on external display and IPX8-rated underwater protection. Corning® Gorilla® Glass Victus keeps the external display safe from drops and scratches. While IPX8-rated underwater protection means that the smartphone can withstand submersion in 1.5 meters of water for up to 30 minutes. Plus, the display is specially designed to respond to every touch, tap, and swipe even when wet - with smart water touch capability. The phone can be folded into a camcorder to record videos owing to Flex View, enabling users to display their content using tent mode or stand mode on the large external display. The smartphone will also be available in vegan leather finish in 3 Pantone Curated colors.

The motorola razr 50 ultra features the latest Snapdragon® 8s Gen 3 mobile platform. The supercharged Qualcomm® AI Engine enables on-device AI at swift speeds with support for multi-modal models, including 30+ large language models (LLMs) and large vision models (LVMs). It also features up to 12GB of the latest generation LPDDR5X memory, the fastest available, and the latest 512GB UFS 4.0 storage. Along with blazing-fast 5G speeds today, and provisions for WiFi 7 networks of tomorrow.

In terms of the battery performance, the motorola razr 50 ultra can go a full day and night on a single charge of the 4000mAh battery. Owing to the 45W TurboPower™ consumers can get power for a day in about 12 minutes3. It also comes with the freedom of 15W wireless charging and users can also share power with other devices using reverse charging.

Android 14 can easily customize users device by choosing fonts, colors, and icons, using intuitive gestures like twist and tap to control different features, or launching their favorite apps. Even set limits on screen time and control access to apps. Hello UI features include, Moto Gestures, Moto Secure with Thinkshield, Family Spaces, and Moto Unplugged. Smart Connect seamlessly unites multiple devices, enabling effortless task transitions across phone, tablet and PC's. Within Smart Connect, users will get multiple functionalities like Swipe to Share, Cross Device Control, Context Aware Phone, Universal Clipboard, Share Hub, App Stream and much more.

Apart from this, the motorola razr 50 ultra also features stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos® and 20% louder sound and 25% stronger bass. Dolby Atmos® unlock new levels of emotion in user's favorite songs, drawing them closer to the artists they love. Plus, Dolby Atmos® features Spatial Audio, an enhanced experience where sound can flow around them in a virtual space. The smart power amplifier ensures that even louder audio won't crack, and since the speakers are working together, sound travels from one to the other to match the action on screen. Additionally, the motorola razr50 ultra offers 3 OS updates and 4 years of security patches with Moto Elite Care benefits.

The smartphone will come with Moto buds+ worth Rs 9,999 and boasting Sound by Bose within the box, with an eco-friendly packaging.

Availability:

The Motorola razr 50 Ultra will be available in a single 12GB RAM and 512GB Storage variant, in 3 stunning pantone curated colours, namely - Midnight Blue, Spring Green and Colour of the year 2024 - Peach Fuzz.

The product will go on sale, starting 20th July 2024 and will be available for pre-reserve 10th July onwards on Amazon, Reliance Digital, Motorola.in and leading retail stores across India.

Pricing:

motorola razr 50 Ultra (12GB + 512GB)

Launch Price: INR 99,999

Limited Period - Early Bird Pricing: INR 94,999*

Effective price including Bank offer: INR 89,999*

Offers:

* Limited period - Early Bird offer: INR 5,000 flat discount

* Instant Bank Discount worth INR 5,000 + No Cost EMI starting INR 5,000/month from leading banks

* INR 15,000 worth benefits from Reliance Jio. See details at https://www.jio.com/en-in/jio-motorola-razr50ultra-offer-2024

* 3 months of Google Gemini Advanced Subscription along with 2TB of cloud storage space

To know more about the product, visit:

Amazon - https://www.amazon.in/b?node=100140489031

Motorola India - https://www.motorola.in/smartphones-motorola-razr-50-ultra-2024

