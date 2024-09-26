Motorola's Bestselling Smartphones Including the motorola edge50 Pro Go on Sale Starting Today on Flipkart for the Big Billion Days Sale 2024

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], September 26: Motorola, a global leader in mobile technology and innovation recently announced massive festive discounts and introduced new color variants for their most popular smartphones across price segments, ahead of Flipkart's The Big Billion Days Sale. Motorola has introduced these new colours as part of its "Hello Colours, Hello AI" campaign showcasing its unique design and colour language in premium, stylish, and vibrant smartphones. The new colours will be available in the motorola edge50 Pro, motorola edge50 Fusion, motorola edge50 Neo, moto g85 5G, and moto g64 5G and will be available on sale on Flipkart.com. The products are now live for sale, starting from 26th September, for early access customers, and open for all customers from 27th September during the Big Billion Days sale exclusively on Flipkart.

Starting with the biggest Big Billion Days sale deal offered for a premium smartphone, the motorola edge50 Pro (12+256GB variant with 125W charger included in the box) which retails at 35,999 can now be purchased at a net effective price of just Rs. 27,999* (including bank offers), making it the most incredible deal on a premium smartphone this Big Billion Days.

The motorola edge50 Pro is the world's 1st AI powered Pro-Grade Camera with color output validated by Pantone™ and will now be available in Caneel Bay colour as well. It features a moto AI powered camera which is also the world's first true colour camera. Along with the camera, the display is validated by Pantone™ for true to life color output and comes with segment's widest aperture f/1.4 to allow more light to pass through for better photos in all lights. It flaunts the world's 1st 1.5K 144Hz true colour display which allows the users to confidently view color and skin tone in the way the content creator intended. The motorola edge50 Pro comes with segment's best charging owed to its 125W Turbo power charging, 50W wireless charging and 10W reverse power sharing. On the front, the smartphone boasts the segment's only 50MP selfie camera with Auto Focus. Additionally, the motorola edge50 Pro introduced Style Sync, which uses AI to generate wallpapers based on the user's outfit. Further, the 12GB RAM on the edge50 pro is ideal for AI features making it future ready for more moto AI features that are planned to come on the device through OTA updates in the near future.

Further strengthening Motorola's edge portfolio, the motorola edge50 Fusion, can be purchased at never-before seen effective starting effective price of just Rs. 19,999* Rs. 22,999 now. The motorola edge50 Fusion is equipped with segment's best Sony LYTIA LYT-700C camera, a 50 MP camera with all pixel instant focus technology, Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), and 4K video recording. Other disruptive and segment first features are its display and design, as the motorola edge50 Fusion flaunts the segment's best 144Hz 10-bit pOLED curved display with 1600 nits of peak brightness and Corning® Gorilla® Glass 5 Protection. With regards to design, the smartphone is the segment's only IP68 rated device and also features Smart Water Touch for seamless running display. All this makes the edge50 Fusion the best smartphone under INR 20K featuring several segment-best and exclusive features, now made available in Forest Green colour along with the existing colour options.

The most durable all-rounder smartphone under INR 25K, the motorola edge50 Neo is available in 4 Pantone™ trending colours for an effective festive price of just Rs. 22,999* Rs. 23,999 after bank discounts or exchange offers. The motorola edge50 Neo has the Segment best and most premium Flat display with Super HD LTPO technology, minimum bezels and 3000nits of peak brightness. It is India's lightest IP68 MIL-810H Military Grade Certified smartphone while being the segment's lightest at 171g and just 8.1mm thin. The device is also IP68 rated and has passed through 16 rigid MIL-STD 810H Military Grade tests, allowing this most durable all-rounder phone to withstand the toughest conditions. Moreover, the motorola edge50 Neo captures breathtaking photos with the segment's most advanced Sony sensor LYTIA 700C camera with segment's best AI features powered by moto ai and google Photos AI features. It also features segment's only 10MP telephoto camera with 30X AI super zoom and 3X optical zoom.

Moving to the g series devices, Motorola is offering a new Viva Magenta colour variant on its most popular 5g smartphone under 20k- the moto g85 5G. It is the first moto g series device with a 3D curved endless edge display and has segment's best Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It also offers segment's leading, shake free 50MP OIS - Sony LYTIA ™ 600 Camera for incredible pictures and videos in any light and captures sharper more vibrant photos owed to Quad Pixel technology for 4x better low-light sensitivity. Inter device connectivity has also been made easy and seamless with the inclusion of Smart Connect which comes out of the box and ensures effortless sharing of files, streaming phone apps and more across phone, PC, and tablet with just a swipe. The moto g85 5G is available in two variants 8+128 GB and 12+256 GB at net effective prices of just Rs. 15,999* and Rs. 17,999*.

The moto g64 5G is available in a new Berry Red colour at a disruptive price of just Rs. 13,999* Rs 16,999 for the 12GB variant becoming most powerful 5G smartphone under 15K. The moto g64 5G offers best in the segment battery life with a 6000mAh battery which allows heavy usage for hours on end. It also charges up fast with TurboPower™ 33W charger which allows for extended hours of video chatting, gaming, and binge-watching. Another segment best feature is its 12GB + 256GB RAM ROM setup, which can offer additional RAM boost of up to 24GB which is again the highest in the segment. Performance is also not an issue owed to the moto g64 5G carrying the world's 1st MediaTek Dimensity 7025 Processor, a powerful octa-core processor offering frequencies up to 2.5GHz.

In addition to the above, the affordable moto g45 5G - with Snapdragon 6s Gen 3- the segment's fastest 5G processor, a 120Hz display, Pantone curated colours and a premium vegan leather design are available in 4+128GB and 8+128GB variants at an effective price of just Rs. 9,999* 10,999 and 10,999* 12,999 respectively.

Further, the motorola edge50 which comes with MIL-810H Military grade protection, Curved 144Hz pOLED display, IP68 Underwater protection and a host of moto AI features is available at a disruptive starting price of just Rs. 24,999* 27,999.

Details of all the offers and discounts offered by Motorola on their complete smartphone range during the Big Billion Days sale are mentioned below:

Motorola Smartphones - Big Billion Day Offer list

Motorola this year entered into TWS segment and launched its premium range of earbuds. With moto buds+ being the Segment's 1st and only earbuds with Sound by Bose. The Motorola buds+ and buds are also available at incredible prices this Big Billion Days. Details below:

Along with smartphones and earbuds, Motorola will be unveiling its latest range of QLED and Mini LED televisions, featuring cutting-edge technology designed to deliver exceptional visual clarity, vibrant colors, and an immersive viewing experience. During the Big Billion Days on Flipkart, this collection will be exemplifying commitment to innovation and superior quality. The below listed models will be available at the never before discounted prices at Flipkart during their flagship event live which is live now!

*T&C Apply. Prices include the bank/pre-paid/Exchange offers until offers/stocks last. To learn more about the offers and discounts applicable during the sale event, please visit flipkart.com.

Please note that the offers are subject to change at the sole discretion of Flipkart.

