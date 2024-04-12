Motu Patlu are Back, Saving the World with Bade Miyan Chote Miyan in Lotpot

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 12: India's first Hindi kids magazine, Lotpot was created by late Shri A.P Bajaj in the year 1969. The magazine was a sure shot hit throughout the years and in 2012, Lotpot Magazine got their famous cartoon character Motu Patlu on television (Nickelodeon India). Motu Patlu has gained a lot of popularity and is the number one cartoon show in India. Now, Lotpot Comics have collaborated with the much-awaited feature film, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan (BMCM) featuring actors Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, produced by Pooja Entertainment.

Speaking about the same, P.K Bajaj - Chief Editor, Lotpot said, "We are pleased and honoured to extend our partnership with Pooja Entertainment for this comic integration of Motu Patlu with Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan in Lotpot 2.0. We are sure that the audience and readers would love the comic as they are loving the much-awaited movie, BMCM."

Aman Bajaj - Publisher, Lotpot further added, "Lotpot 2.0 is delivering double the fun, entertainment and information for kids as we have been doing in Lotpot for 55 years now. I am sure that Lotpot and BMCM's Team will do everything to make this particular comic a hit as they did with the Motu Patlu and BMCM trailer respectively."

Shivank Arora, CMO, Lotpot said, "Working on this project was like a dream to me. So many nostalgic factors, so much of legacy in both the brands and the outcome was destined to be this huge. I hope Lotpot and Pooja Entertainment will continue to work on many more projects hereafter."

To exclusively read this comic and further edition of Lotpot 2.0, please visit www.lotpotmagazine.com and www.lotpot.com.

