MOU In Education with Nehru Group Signed at the India Mauritius Trade Conference

New Delhi [India], August 6: The Indian Economic Trade Organization in association with the India Africa Trade Council (IETC) organized the India Mauritius Trade Conference 2024 in Port Louis which was attended by the Business community in Mauritius. The President of Indian Economic Trade Organization Dr. Asif Iqbal welcomed the Ambassador of Mauritius in Russia His Excellency Keshwar Jankee and Hon. Adv. P. Krishnadas, Honorary Trade Commissioner of the Council for Mauritius and pledged the commitment of support between the two nations for a robust partnership. The conference saw the presence of many entrepreneurs from different parts of the country.

The motto of the India-Mauritius Conference was Promoting Investment and Growth in collaboration with the Mauritius business houses. The event was attended by around 70 participants representing public, business, educational and healthcare sectors in Mauritius.

The conference participants discussed with the Ambassador of Mauritius the issues and prospects of the bilateral economic cooperation, presented several interesting proposals aimed at jointly implementing them. In his remarks Mr. Jankee, Currently Ambassador to Russia talked about the historical roots of the traditional bilateral political relations and praised the positive environment there formed over the recent years, adding that the mutual visits of the foreign ministers of Mauritius and India have greatly contributed to it.

Ambassador Jankee stressed the need for making all efforts to raise mutual recognition and trust between different Mauritius and Indian companies. He called on the conference participants to actively participate in exhibitions and conferences in Mauritius.

Memorandum of Understanding for Education collaboration was signed between the Global Education Outreach Mauritius represented by Mr. Jayasankar the founder and Dr. P. Krishnakumar, CEO & Secretary of Nehru Group of Institutions in Coimbatore. This MOU solidifies a commitment of the Nehru group to exchange of Technology in Education concerning Education 4.0. The Chairman of the Nehru Group and the Honorary Trade commissioner also initiated plans to establish the education institutes in Mauritius especially in Dairy farming and Food processing.

There is a huge interest in Mauritius for India, a country with great scope for bilateral trading opportunities in Tourism, Agriculture, Pharma, and Industrial development by Indian companies. The Indian delegation from the Indian Economic Trade Organization visited the Minister of Education and Cooperatives in Mauritius to discuss various other opportunities in the sector. Mr. Krishnadas also pledged his commitment towards working on strengthening trade, commerce, and cooperation between India and Mauritius.

"Indian film shooting are a great opportunity for film makers in Mauritius, for its scenic beauty and reasonable manpower costs. When it comes to medical students from India, there can be high number of students from India for studying in Mauritius as there are opportunities for blending education collaboration. Mauritius and India share long-standing historical ties, as India was at the forefront in supporting national development plans of Mauritius. We want to have Indian exports to be main focus to balance this gap and increase the export revenue" said Ms. Chetana Ilpate, Honorary Trade Commissioner of the India Africa Trade Council who looks at Mauritius as the Gateway to Africa.

Dr Asif Iqbal explained how thousands of Indians now know about Mauritius and want to visit the beautiful country. The various delegations of the IETO in the past few years saw MOUs signed in the areas of Agro forestry, Tourism and Hospitality, Solar energy and Pharma products. India has a large market for Mauritius financial market opportunities and IT Talent, with high potential for bilateral cooperation in the areas of Skill Development, Affordable Housing, Agriculture, Tourism and Entertainment.

"The country produces enough for its own needs and is also a net exporter of dry fruits. India's agriculture sector provides employment for marginally less than half the country's entire working population. The country ranks among the world's top producers of some agricultural produce. Astonishingly, a million people enter India's job market every month. The rapidly growing industrial sector is now a significant GDP contributor and has created many new jobs." Said Umaiz Ahmed who is also an Indian entrepreneur from Bangalore and visiting Mauritius for opening up of the dry fruit shops.

"As the Honorary Trade Commissioner for Mauritius at the India Africa Trade Council, my goal is to build bilateral relations reach new heights between India and Mauritius and our forthcoming India Mauritius conference in January 2025 will see tremendous interest from the Indian side" said Adv Krishnadas.

The delegation of the India Africa Trade Council will be hosting various delegation programs to create new mechanisms for collaboration between Indian and Mauritius companies.

The delegation also saw the other delegates conducting various dialogues with leading banks of Mauritius for enabling collaborations. Wali Kashvi, the vice president of the Indian Economic Trade Organization facilitated the protocols for the delegation and pledged support for maintaining relations as per the rules and regulations laid down by the governments of both countries. The business expected to accelerate through these trade desks builds relationship between people to people of both countries.

The Leadership of the two countries enjoy high level of trust and mutual understanding, this is reflected from continued high level of political engagement. The two countries have also been cooperating in several large developmental projects in Mauritius. The Comprehensive Economic and Commercial Partnership Agreement (CECPA) between India and Mauritius was signed during the visit of EAM Dr. S. Jaishankar to Mauritius on 22 February, 2021 and it came into force on April 1, 2021. Honorary Trade Commissioner Adv. Krishnadas has pledged to revive these trade mechanisms and work closely with the Trade ministry and the Ministry of Business and the Chambers of Commerce in Mauritius.

