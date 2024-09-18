MoU on Maritime issues extended and signed between Shipping Minister Sonowal and his Danish counterpart

New Delhi [India], September 18 : India and Denmark's maritime relations continue to strengthen, with both nations working closely to advance sustainable maritime practices. Under the India-Denmark Green Strategic Partnership, the collaboration has expanded across key areas such as Quality shipping, Cooperation on Port State Control, Maritime training and education, research and development, Piracy, Green maritime technology, shipbuilding and green shipping.

"Denmark, a global leader in sustainable maritime technologies, has been sharing its expertise in green and digital solutions, aligning with India's goals under the Sagarmala initiative and the Maritime India Vision 2030" said a statement by Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways

Scope of the MoU signed in 2019 and revised in 2022, has been widened by adding a dedicated clause for the establishment of a Centre of Excellence (CoE) in India. This underscores the commitment to deepening expertise in green maritime technologies and fostering knowledge exchange between the two nations.

Additionally, Denmark's expertise in port digitalization, automation, and cybersecurity has been instrumental in helping India achieve its vision of becoming a global leader in smart ports.

Both countries are focusing on decarbonisation efforts, with joint projects aimed at developing hydrogen and ammonia-based fuels for ships. India's Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision 2047 aims to decarbonize its ports, and Denmark's success in offshore wind energy is expected to further contribute to renewable energy solutions in Indian ports. Denmark's leadership in maritime training and polar navigation also opens up opportunities for collaboration, with plans to upgrade Indian seafarer training programs in line with global standards.

Commenting on the growing partnership, Sarbananda Sonowal, Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways, stated, "India and Denmark's collaboration in the maritime sector is a testament to shared commitment towards sustainable development and innovation. Together, we will not only enhance port infrastructure and shipping capabilities but also setting a global benchmark in green maritime practices. This partnership will play a pivotal role in India's journey towards achieving a carbon-neutral maritime industry."

As part of the Joint Action Plan on Green Strategic Partnership (2021-2026), both countries are set to continue their collaboration on port modernization, maritime digitalization, green fuel development, and advanced seafarer training. With Denmark's leadership in green maritime technologies and India's growing maritime infrastructure, this partnership is poised to drive global innovation and sustainability in the maritime sector.

