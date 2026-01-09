Mount invests ₹250 Cr in integrated facility, adds automated PUF panel line, PEB plant, and creates 400+ jobs

HT Syndication

Tumkur (Karnataka) [India], January 9: Mount Roofing & Structures Private Limited, one of India's fastest-growing manufacturers in PUF and a leading solutions provider across Pre-Engineered Building (PEB) and Polycarbonate sheets, simultaneously inaugurated its second fully automated continuous Sandwich Panel manufacturing line and a new PEB manufacturing plant at its integrated campus in Tumkur."

The milestone expansion, part of a total investment of INR 250 crores, marks a significant advancement in the company's commitment to engineered performance, manufacturing scale, and industrial growth. The integrated facility spans approximately 22 acres with an expanded built-up area of 4,00,000 square feet.

Record Production Capacity Achieved

With this strategic addition, Mount, already India's largest PUF Panel manufacturer, now achieves an exceptional production capacity of 7,00,000 square meters (seven lakh square meters) of Sandwich PUF Panels per month, marking a significant step forward in serving large-scale industrial and infrastructure projects across the country.

The newly commissioned line strengthens capacity across key product categories. The company's monthly production capabilities now stand at:

- 7,00,000 square meters for Sandwich PUF Panels

- 2,500 MT for Pre-Engineered Buildings (PEB)

- 1,000 MT for Cold-Formed Steel Sections

- 350 tons for Polycarbonate Sheets

Expanded Product Portfolio and Employment Generation

The new Sandwich Panel line enables Mount to offer an expanded product range, including Solar Panel Hi-Rib Roof Profiles, Hidden Fastener Wall Profiles, Rockwool Sandwich Panels for roof and wall applications, and Cold Room Panels ranging from 30 mm to 300 mm. The facility now also produces Clean Room Panels, Clean Room Doors, Camlocks, and Riser Panels, consolidating the complete Sandwich Panel ecosystem within a single manufacturing complex.

This integrated facility is expected to create employment opportunities for over 400 personnel, contributing significantly to regional economic development and supporting the evolving manufacturing ecosystem in Karnataka.

Enhanced PEB and Polycarbonate Capabilities

As part of the overall expansion, Mount has strengthened its PEB division through the addition of automated paint booths, shot blasting systems, and increased capacity across built-up fabrication and cold-formed production lines.

In Polycarbonate solutions, Mount now offers an expanded range including Louvers and Bases, along with new solid sheet profiles such as Diamond, Raindrop, Flute, and Higher Embossed, complemented by its regular embossed and clear compact sheet offerings.

Strategic Market Positioning and Future Expansion

The new integrated complex is engineered for efficiency, precision, and reliable output, enabling Mount to serve high-demand markets across South India, South-East India, and parts of Central India. The company has outlined its future expansion focus on Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and Gujaratregions that continue to demonstrate strong industrial and infrastructure development potential.

The expanded facility has already begun contributing to faster delivery schedules, improved customization, and enhanced product quality for industrial, commercial, and cold-chain infrastructure projects.

Leadership Statement

Mr. Sher Singh, Director, Mount Roofing and Structures, said:

"The launch of our new Integrated Complex featuring the Second Fully Automated Sandwich Panel Manufacturing Line and a new PEB Manufacturing Plant marks a defining step in our journey. This strategic expansion strengthens our market position, enabling faster delivery, optimised resource utilisation, and uncompromised quality. With a PUF panel manufacturing capacity of 7 lakh square metres per month, 2,500 MT per month of PEB capability, and a workforce of over 400 people, we are strongly positioned to support large-scale industrial and infrastructure projects across India. This momentum helps us meet customer needs more effectively and reinforces our presence as we capture 30-35% of the segment today. As we look ahead to expanding into the Central and Western regions of India, our focus remains on innovation, reliability, and becoming the most preferred solutions partner for customers across India."

About Mount Roofing & Structures Private Limited

Based in Tumkur, Karnataka, Mount Roofing & Structures Private Limited is India's No. 1 brand for sandwich PUF panels and a leading engineering firm specialising in innovative, rapid, and sustainable construction solutions. Under the leadership of Managing Director Sher Singh, the company has emerged as a pioneer in pre-engineered building technology, delivering dependable, high-performance building envelope solutions for India's industrial and commercial landscape.

Established with a clear purpose to serve the nation's growing infrastructure needs, Mount has steadily expanded its capabilities and product portfolio to meet the evolving demands of the sectors it supports. Today, backed by continuous investments in technology and manufacturing scale, Mount operates with a commitment to engineered strength, precision production, and solution-driven execution, cementing its position as India's largest PUF Panel manufacturer.

Core Product Lines:

PUF Panels: Mount manufactures PUF Panels for roofing and wall applications across industrial, prefabricated, and temperature-controlled environments, supporting durable and efficient construction outcomes.

Pre-Engineered Steel Buildings (PEB): Mount provides Pre-Engineered Steel Building systems designed for structural efficiency, scalability, and long-term industrial use across factories, warehouses, and commercial facilities.

Polycarbonate Roofing Sheets: Mount supplies Polycarbonate Roofing Sheets for skylights, roofing, and cladding applications, supporting lightweight and durable infrastructure across industrial and commercial sectors.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Mount Roofing & Structures Private Limited

Manoj Kumar

+919036783286

