Mount Litera Zee School Unveils the Revolutionary 'Litera Nova' Pedagogy Across Schools

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 9: Mount Litera Zee School (MLZS), Zee Learn Limited's flagship brand and a pioneer in the field of K-12 education, marked a significant milestone today with the introduction of its transformative curriculum, Litera Nova. The LiteraVerse unveiling marked the dual launch celebration of innovation, symbolizing the institution's commitment to shaping future-ready learners through cutting-edge pedagogy. Zee Learn also unveiled new brand and visual identity of MLZS, keeping in mind the changing times & requirements of the sector.

The LiteraVerse event showcased the philosophy behind Litera Nova - a unique curriculum, an innovative pedagogy and a feature-laden and adaptive learning app that empowers learners to unleash their potential and shine as stars in their respective domains. The launch at the LiteraVerse event was received with applause by all the business partners of the network who said they were privileged to be a part of history being created, symbolizing the spirit of Litera Nova. The word "Nova," derived from Latin, signifies "new" and reflects the transformative journey of an individual toward brilliance, akin to a star radiating newfound energy.

Manish Rastogi, CEO and Whole-Time Director, Zee Learn Limited shared his enthusiasm, "Litera Nova is more than a curriculumit's a movement which draws inspiration from the needs of society in the coming future. It equips every Mount Literian with the tools to discover their unique potential and to shine brightly in an ever-evolving world." He also added "Our new brand and visual identity represents not just a visual change but a commitment to our vision of the future of education. It embodies our belief that every learner is unique and has the potential to shine as a star in their unique light."

The Brand Identity and Visual Identity: A Symbol of Aspiration

The redesigned brand identity of Mount Litera Zee School encapsulates the vision of a modern, learner-centred education system. It symbolizes uniqueness, unity, growth, and the boundless potential within every child. With its sleek and dynamic design, the brand identity aligns with the institution's mission to create an environment where learners are inspired to excel in all dimensions of life.

The visual identity of the Mount Litera Zee School has also been transformed to create a campus that makes a statement. Ergonomically designed classrooms and furniture foster an environment of comfort and happiness. The vibrant ambience of the various facilities like the cafeteria, music/art room, swimming pool, basketball court, football field and more unleashes creativity and energy paving the way for unrelenting champions and superstars.

Anish Shah, CFO, Zee Learn Limited said, "The rebranding exercise was undertaken keeping in mind the changing times and requirements of the sector. Litera Nova's most striking feature is that it places learners at the center of their educational journey by leveraging equitable education and brain-based learning principles. With diagnostic tools grounded in neuroscience, the curriculum identifies a student's Unique Learner Profile (ULP), enabling personalized learning pathways that nurture each child's unique talents and aspirations."

This innovative curricular and co-curricular program offering has positioned us as a one-stop learning solution provided for our partners, parents and students. Programs like leadership skills, language fluency, motion animation, cricket, robotics and AI/coding and human skills development are aimed at nurturing the well-rounded personality of every learner.

Aligning with Zee Learn's overarching vision, the Litera Nova pedagogy is a leap forward in redefining education. It equips learners not just to thrive academically but to become empathetic, innovative, and socially responsible leaders of tomorrow. As Mount Litera Zee School embarks on this exciting journey, it reaffirms our commitment to transforming education and empowering learners to create a brighter future.

Zee Learn Limited is India's leading company in the education segment with the fastest-growing chain of K-12 schools - Mount Litera Zee School and one of India's largest preschool chains - Kidzee in its portfolio. Mount Litera Zee School has over 100+ schools in 86+ cities nationwide. The Company is also Brand Partner with one of Mumbai's Premier IB school Mount Litera International School in BKC, Mumbai. Kidzee has more than 2100+ pre-schools in over 600+ cities across India and neighbouring countries. Zee Learn also offers vocational education and vocational degree courses through the Zee Institute of Media Arts (ZIMA) and Zee Institute of Creative Art (ZICA). Zee Learn is also listed on the Stock Exchanges namely BSE Limited and National Stock Exchange of India Limited.

Zee Learn caters to the whole range of educational support services with an array of innovative service offerings, which goes beyond its core segment of preschool, K-12, and vocational courses. Zee Learn's digital ventures, include the Kidzee App, Kidzee Tab, and more, enabling students to expand their horizons helping it to develop a robust digital education ecosystem and employ a pedagogically sound approach to improve learning outcomes.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor