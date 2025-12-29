Mount Zion School and the Making of a Modern Learning Culture in Sikkim

VMPL

New Delhi [India], December 29: High in the hills of Sikkim, where mornings are quiet and time moves a little slower, Mount Zion School has been shaping a different kind of learning environment. Here, education is not hurried or boxed into exams and textbooks alone. Instead, learning grows naturally, helping children think clearly, ask questions, and understand the world beyond the classroom.

Over the years, the school has built a steady reputation for its thoughtful approach to education. Parents and educators across the state often see Mount Zion as an example of how schools can evolve without losing balance. Its journey has been guided by a simple belief held by its Chairman, Sony Virdi: children learn best when education connects with real life.

This belief has quietly shaped every major step the school has taken. Rather than following popular trends, Mount Zion has often introduced ideas long before they became common. One such step came in 2005, when the school adopted the Play Way method for young learners. Learning shifted from rote memorisation to activity-based experiences. Classrooms became more lively, and children grew more confident, expressive, and curious.

As digital tools became part of everyday life, the school took another bold decision. In 2014, Mount Zion replaced traditional textbooks with tablets. For a small hill state, this move was unusual at the time. It helped students become comfortable with technology early on, not just as a learning aid but as a way to adapt to a changing world.

What truly sets Mount Zion apart is its focus beyond academics. The school introduced subjects such as entrepreneurship, financial understanding, life skills, and sports into regular learning. These areas help students understand teamwork, communication, decision-making, and responsibility. Many parents observe that children from the school show independence and maturity at a young age.

The school's values are also reflected in its Green Campus project. Designed as an eco-friendly learning space, the campus encourages students to live responsibly and respect nature through daily experience. It reflects the belief that education should prepare children not only for careers, but also for the world they will inherit.

The journey, however, has not been without challenges. Landslides, delays, and rising costs tested patience and resolve. Yet the work continued steadily, guided by purpose rather than urgency. The campus stands as a quiet reminder that meaningful education takes time, care, and commitment.

Today, Mount Zion School is known across Sikkim for its calm and forward-looking approach. It does not rely on loud claims, but on consistent effort inside and outside the classroom. Under the leadership of Sony Virdi, the school continues to focus on nurturing curious minds, responsible individuals, and confident learners.

In a time when education often feels rushed, Mount Zion School offers a gentler rhythm where learning is thoughtful, balanced, and closely connected to life itself.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor