Mountain Monk Consulting expands to Mumbai, backing the rise of "India's own Big 4"

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 8: Mountain Monk Consulting, a Surat-born, execution-first consulting firm that has grown 14x over the last 12 years, today announced the launch of its Mumbai office. The move marks a step in the firm's ambition to help shape what many business leaders describe as "India's own Big 4" - a homegrown consulting ecosystem built for the way Indian businesses really operate.

Mountain Monk didn't start with a five-year plan or a glossy deck. It started in Surat with one consultant who was tired of watching smart business owners struggle with problems that shouldn't need a Fortune 500 playbook.

"We started in Surat because that's where we were, not because it looked good on a slide," said Ashfaq Calcuttawala, Founder, Mountain Monk Consulting. "There was no grand strategy. It was about sitting across the table from business owners, understanding their reality and staying with them till things actually worked. Twelve years and 14x growth later, that same stubbornness has brought us to Mumbai."

Surat shaped the firm's philosophy: businesses don't need consultants who show up, deliver a deck and disappear. They need partners who care whether things work on the ground. That lens has carried Mountain Monk from Surat to Delhi and Dubai, and now to Mumbai - with a focus on founders, fast-scaling SMEs and legacy businesses going global.

"That philosophy worked for them in Surat. It worked for them in Delhi and Dubai. Now we're bringing it to Mumbai," said **Ankush Shah, Managing Partner, MMC Mumbai**. "Our job is simple: make it easier for serious businesses to grow, without drowning them in frameworks and buzzwords."

The firm's work sits at the intersection of strategy and execution. A 40-year-old heritage brand stuck in place is one example. After years of flat growth and unrealised global interest, the company partnered with Mountain Monk. Six months later, after work on bottlenecks, operations and go-to-market, the business shipped its first significant export orders and opened a new line of growth.

The Mumbai launch also comes at a time when the idea of "India's Big 4" has moved from slogan to ambition.

"The Prime Minister's vision for India's Big 4 isn't about building copies of global firms," said Kush Trivedi, Partner, MMC Mumbai. "It's about consultants who understand India - the constraints, the pace, the way decisions actually get made. Large firms often work on 90-day cycles. We design our work so clients start seeing movement in weeks, not quarters, because we're not fighting the system; we're working within it."

"Mumbai's different. It's faster, hungrier, less patient," said Amar Lodaya, Partner, MMC Mumbai. "The city is full of businesses building the next generation of Indian companies. They don't need a 200-page recommendation; they need someone who will roll up their sleeves on Monday morning and stay till the numbers show up. That's the gap Mountain Monk Mumbai is here to serve."

The Mumbai office will work with three broad groups: founders who have figured out product-market fit and are now wrestling with scale; SMEs hitting growth ceilings; and legacy businesses looking to professionalise and expand into new geographies, including exports. Engagements typically cover profitability, operations, go-to-market and scale-readiness, with Mountain Monk teams often embedding alongside client teams instead of staying at arm's length.

"If you've built something in India, you already know the grind - the resourcefulness, the problem-solving without permission, doing things differently because different is what works," Ashfaq added. "That's us. We just happen to call it consulting. This Mumbai office isn't a victory lap; it's a commitment to the founders and businesses that want partners who actually give a damn about profitability and growth."

With the Mumbai launch, Mountain Monk plans to build a local team that blends consulting experience with on-ground operating roles.

"We're hiring people who enjoy messy problems and care more about real outcomes than fancy decks," said Ankush. "Big 4 alumni, operators from high-growth Indian companies, people who've run P&Ls and teams - if they're serious about making Indian businesses work better, not just look better, they'll feel at home here."

About Mountain Monk Consulting

Mountain Monk Consulting is an India-first consulting firm founded in Surat. Over the last 12 years, the firm has grown 14x while working with founders, SMEs and legacy businesses across India and select international markets. Its teams focus on strategy, execution and change management with a simple promise: less noise, more outcomes. Mountain Monk currently has a presence in Surat, Delhi, Dubai and Mumbai.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor