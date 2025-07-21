Movate and Anzenna Forge Strategic Partnership to Redefine Insider Risk Governance in the AI Era

PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 21: Movate, a global leader in digital technology and IT services, today announced a strategic partnership with Anzenna, a next-generation AI-powered insider risk platform. This alliance marks a significant step forward in addressing what is now emerging as the biggest cybersecurity threat of the AI era, insider risk, where human behavior, compromised credentials, and internal misuse represent the weakest link in enterprise defense.

As cyberattacks grow more advanced, insider-driven breaches now make up over 68% of cybersecurity incidents. Addressing this rising threat requires a new governance model. Current tools remain siloed, reactive, and dependent on agent-based setups that slow performance and erode user trust.

Anzenna changes this by using data from existing systems along with Generative AI and LLMs to detect and prioritize insider threats with context-aware precision. It enables autonomous or semi-autonomous responses, all without the need for endpoint agents.

With this partnership, Movate becomes a certified Managed Security Services Provider (MSSP) for Anzenna, delivering 24/7 detection, response, and insider risk governance as a fully managed service. Enterprises benefit from reduced operational complexity, faster time to value, and a seamless transition from reactive controls to proactive, AI-enabled governance frameworks.

"This partnership is a strategic accelerator for our AI-first cybersecurity vision," said Sunil Mittal, CEO, Movate. "Insider risk has emerged as one of the most business-critical security challenges of the AI era. By integrating Anzenna's lightweight, agentless platform into our global SOC services, we empower enterprises to neutralize these threats while strengthening governance, agility, and resilience at scale."

The timing is crucial. The industry is facing a shortage of cybersecurity talent, with enterprises struggling to scale risk programs fast enough. Movate brings a unique advantage, with a strong, dedicated cybersecurity practice, supported by thousands of certified professionals across 20+ global delivery centers.

"We're witnessing an inflection point in cybersecurity where enterprises need simplicity, scale, and intelligence, not more tools," said Ganesh Krishnan, CEO, Anzenna. "Through this partnership, our platform becomes a turnkey service, backed by Movate's cybersecurity depth and operational rigor. Together, we're enabling organizations to operationalize trust and take meaningful action in real time, not just gather alerts."

In a recent deployment at a large educational institution, Anzenna's platform accelerated threat resolution by 40%, eliminated 228 risky applications via automated remediation, and secured a 20% increase in cybersecurity budget justification without expanding headcount.

The combination of Anzenna's AI-native capabilities and Movate's service delivery muscle offers a rare blueprint for reducing risk without increasing friction - exactly what today's boardrooms and CISOs are demanding. Together, Movate and Anzenna are delivering a first-of-its-kind Insider Risk Remediation as a Service model tailored to how modern enterprises consume security: integrated, contextual, and outcome-driven.

About Movate:

Movate is a digital technology and consulting services company committed to disrupting the industry with boundless agility, human-centered innovation, and relentless focus on driving client outcomes. It helps ambitious, growth-oriented companies across industries stay ahead of the curve by leveraging its diverse talent of over 12,000 full-time Movators across 20 global locations and a gig network of thousands of technology experts across 60 countries, speaking over 100 languages. Movate has emerged as one of the most awarded and analyst-accredited companies in its revenue range.

To know more, visit: www.movate.com. Follow Movate on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

About Anzenna:

Anzenna empowers modern enterprises to see, understand, and stop insider-driven threats before they become headlines. Our agentless, AI-powered Security Copilot turns the telemetry you already collectfrom 100+ Security and IT toolsinto real-time insight and automated remediation. By eliminating blind spots and the need for legacy IRM, UEBA, and EPM point solutions, Anzenna reduces risk, safeguards crown-jewel IP and frees security teams to focus on innovation and growth while staying audit-ready.

To learn more, visit www.anzenna.ai.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2694325/5337324/Movate_Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor