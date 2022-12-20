Movate named a leader in NelsonHall CX Services in Startups and Emerging Brands 2022 NEAT Evaluation

Movate (formerly CSS Corp), a digital technology and customer experience (CX) services provider, today announced that it has been recognized as a 'Leader' in NelsonHall's Evaluation & Assessment Tool (NEAT) report for CX Services in Startups & Emerging Brands 2022. The company has been positioned as a 'Leader' in 3 quadrants, namely, Overall capability, CX Improvement capability, and Revenue Generation capability market segment. The report analysed and evaluated the performance of 10 leading service providers, against a two-axis dynamic metric on their 'ability to deliver immediate benefit' and their 'ability to meet future client requirements'. Movate has a robust client portfolio consisting of large enterprises, as well as fast-growing small and medium enterprises (SMEs). NelsonHall's report recognizes Movate's mature startup CX services portfolio with standout revenue generation capabilities built on its specialized deep analytics foundation, proprietary AI-powered CX platforms, and cloud-based CCaaS services. The company's continuous investments in developing strong IP and use cases, such as the cloud-based modular CX transformation suite - Movate Edison, and a scalable gig support platform - Movate OnDemand, makes them a distinguished player in the CX services landscape. Furthermore, the report also highlights the company's ability to provide superlative support by blending certified on-demand gig experts working remotely, full-time on-site agents, and automation, thus delivering what leading brands need today. Sunil Mittal, CEO, Movate, said, "Our capabilities to deliver technology-led scalable CX operations, co-innovate with our customers, and infuse technical innovation with strategic delivery excellence, is disrupting the industry. We have developed symbiotic relationships with our clients, many of them being emerging brands, which have been in hyper-growth mode over the last few years. This recognition reiterates our ability to innovate for today's tech innovators and drive successful business outcomes for them." Ivan Kotzev, NelsonHall's Lead CX Analyst, said, "Movate's support for startups and emerging brands integrates a solid technology foundation with tailored customer journey design services. Movate's capabilities in conversational AI, intelligent routing, and flexible work models stand out in the market, while its investments in upstream product integration enable the next generation of proactive and pre-emptive support." Movate's emerging brand client portfolio spans across the enterprise and consumer tech, SaaS, media, gaming, and entertainment, fintech, health-tech, automotive, and cybersecurity arenas. The company continues to invest strategically in enhancing and optimizing CX and operational efficiency for its clients. To read more about Movate's positioning in the NEAT report for CX Services in Startups & Emerging Brands 2022, please click here.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor