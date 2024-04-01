Movate named a Leader in NelsonHall CX Services Transformation 2024 NEAT Evaluation

PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 1: Movate (formerly CSS Corp), a digital technology and customer experience (CX) services provider, today announced that it has been recognized as a 'Leader' in NelsonHall's Evaluation & Assessment Tool (NEAT) report for CX Services Transformation 2024. The company has been positioned as a 'Leader' in the Overall market segment, demonstrating future-oriented and customer-centric excellence in meeting client needs within the CX services domain. The report analyzed and evaluated the performance of 17 leading service providers against a two-axis dynamic metric on their 'ability to deliver immediate benefit' and 'ability to meet future client requirements.'

The NelsonHall report highlights Movate's unique approach to CX transformation, actively integrating the gig workforce with full-time employees, both supported by automation, AI, analytics, and distinctive business engagement models. The company has a proprietary customer engagement suite, Movate Edison, an intelligent automation platform, Movate Contelli, an AIOps platform, and Movate Insights, a business intelligence & insights platform. Additionally, Movate is actively investing in its GenAI services and offerings to meet the evolving needs of clients, enabling enterprises to smoothly transition from traditional digital operations to cutting-edge AI-driven processes. The company's GenAI platform, Movate Athena, is designed to elevate customer experiences, streamline operational efficiency, reduce costs, increase revenue streams, and create an empowered workforce.

Sunil Mittal, CEO of Movate, said, "We're happy to be recognized by NelsonHall yet again for our commitment to customer experience innovation. We continue to strive to accelerate our clients' CX transformation journeys leveraging best-in-class proprietary or partnered AI-enabled solutions and deliver tangible business outcomes. We are moving with great speed to formulate forward-looking strategies that factor in the rapid pace of technological evolution with an outcome-centric approach to solving client challenges."

Ivan Kotzev, Lead CX Services Analyst, NelsonHall, said, "Movate's advanced CX transformation framework combines flexible work models, AI-powered digital assets, and innovative commercial constructs. Movate's approach looks to support the increasingly fluid CX market, which balances changing customer expectations, competing business objectives, a renewed focus on P&L, and the accelerated AI evolution."

Movate continues to invest strategically in enhancing and optimizing CX and operational efficiency for its clients, ensuring sustained value delivery and competitive advantage in the industry. To read more about Movate's positioning in the NEAT report for CX Services, please click here:

About Movate:

Movate (formerly CSS Corp) is a digital technology and customer experience services company committed to disrupting the industry with boundless agility, human-centered innovation, and relentless focus on driving client outcomes. It helps ambitious, growth-oriented companies across industries stay ahead of the curve by leveraging its diverse talent of over 12,000 full-time Movators across 20 global locations and a gig network of thousands of technology experts across 60 countries, speaking over 100 languages. Movate has emerged as one of the most awarded and analyst-accredited companies in its revenue range. To know more, visit: www.movate.com.

About NelsonHall:

NelsonHall is the leading global analyst firm dedicated to helping organizations understand the 'art of the possible' in digital operations transformation. With analysts in the U.S., U.K., and Continental Europe, NelsonHall provides buy-side organizations with detailed, critical information on markets and vendors (including NEAT assessments) that helps them make fast and highly informed sourcing decisions. And for vendors, NelsonHall provides deep knowledge of market dynamics and user requirements to help them hone their go-to-market strategies. NelsonHall's research is based on rigorous, primary research, and is widely respected for the quality, depth and insight of its analysis.

