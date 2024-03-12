Movate Signs MoU with Loyola College to set up an AI & IoT-based Robotics Lab in India

PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 12: Movate, formerly known as CSS Corp, a digital technology and customer experience (CX) services provider, has recently signed an MoU with Loyola College, an esteemed institution consistently ranked among the top 10 colleges in India, to set-up an Advanced Robotics Lab.

Ranked 7th nationally in NIRF (National Institutional Ranking Framework, India) 2023, Loyola College is slated to have this state-of-the-art robotics lab within its premises in Chennai. This advanced facility will be equipped with cutting-edge AI and IoT technologies, aiming to empower students with the latest tools and skills in the dynamic field of robotics.

The laboratory will encompass a total area of 750 square feet, with 600 square feet designated for real-time testing and an additional 150 square feet reserved for storage. The lab will house well-equipped robotic kits, a drone kit, 3D printers, projectors, and the necessary computing power to support students' endeavors. It will provide students with a platform to gain practical experience with advanced technologies. Additionally, Movate is also investing in specialized training for the faculty to ensure that the lab's resources are leveraged effectively to empower students and make them future-ready.

Movate has entered into a partnership with Yagen Robotics, a company that specializes in manufacturing educational robotics kits for various age groups and expertise levels. It also holds recognition from the Department of Industrial Policy & Promotion and the Ministry of Commerce & Industries, Government of India, underscoring its commitment to quality and compliance with government standards in the field of educational robotics.

Sunil Mittal, CEO of Movate, said, "At Movate, we are dedicated to cultivating a workforce equipped with cutting-edge technologies and skills. This initiative serves as a testament to our ongoing mission of empowering individuals for the challenges of tomorrow. We take pride in providing young students with a dynamic platform to learn and thrive within an environment at the forefront of technological innovation."

Ramaseshan K, EVP & Chief Financial Officer, Movate, said, "This collaboration marks a significant step forward in promoting robotics education and research. By investing in this lab, we're nurturing the next generation of professionals who will drive technological advancements. Ultimately, this will create a ripple effect, enriching the industry with a pool of highly trained individuals ready to lead in the field of robotics."

Movate's commitment to shaping the future workforce extends beyond the classroom. By partnering with prestigious colleges and institutions, the company empowers individuals to cultivate essential skills and enhance employability. Movate continues to invest in skill development programs, comprehensive training, advanced infrastructure, and dedicated assistance that equips students and professionals to excel in the ever-evolving IT landscape.

About Movate:

Movate (formerly CSS Corp) is a digital technology and customer experience services company committed to disrupting the industry with boundless agility, human-centered innovation, and relentless focus on driving client outcomes. It helps ambitious, growth-oriented companies across industries stay ahead of the curve by leveraging its diverse talent of over 12,000 full-time Movators across 20 global locations and a gig network of thousands of technology experts across 60 countries, speaking over 100 languages. Movate has emerged as one of the most awarded and analyst-accredited companies in its revenue range. To know more, visit: www.movate.com.

About Loyola College:

Loyola is a prestigious institution since 1925 located in Chennai. With a sprawling 99-acre campus in the vibrant neighborhood of Nungambakkam, Loyola College offers a diverse range of undergraduate and postgraduate programs in commerce, sciences, and liberal arts. Ranked nationally 7th in recent NIRF 2023 ratings and rated well under top 10 best colleges by India Today and The Week magazine for many years now. For more information, visit: https://www.loyolacollege.edu/

About Yagen Robotics:

Yagen Robotics enlightens students and educational institutes about robotics and AI education while empowering them with 21st century skills so that they can excel in a tech-ruled future. They nurture creativity and curiosity among the students with the help of our unique robotics courses that comes with our specially designed robotic kits.

To know more, visit: Yagen Robotics - Robotics courses

