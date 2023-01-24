MovieMax offers discount for Defence personnel as a mark of respect

This Republic Day, as a mark of respect to defence personnel and their families, the multiplex chain, Movie Max, in a first-of-its-kind initiative will start an initiative with a flat discount of 20 per cent on tickets for them. The offer is valid on any film playing in its theatres across the country from 26th January onwards. The only condition is that the cut is on box-office ticket booking only and a valid identity card will have to be produced at the counter.

Says Ashish Kanakia, CEO, MovieMax, "Our forces risk their lives every day to keep us safe. Their love for the country is unquestionable and unparallel. This is our way of expressing our love for both India and her brave real-life heroes. Their valour cannot be replicated on screen, but films can provide a couple of hours of entertainment, and that's where MovieMax comes in."

MovieMax, a fast-expanding multiplex chain which is part of the Kanakia Group, was voted the 2022-2023 'Emerging Cinema Chain of the Year' at the IMAX Big Cinema Awards in Chennai. Theatres in the chain provide improved screen counts and premium comfort, a diverse selection of content and quality food options at economical pricing, along with Dolby Sound and 3D technology to maximize entertainment.

Movie Max has been taking initiatives to ensure a comfortable experience for audiences and this definitely is a noble thought coming from the cinema chain.

So, from republic day onwards, if you are in the Army, Navy or Air Force, you know where the entertainment lies, at a hefty discount. Jai Hind!

