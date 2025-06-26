Movified Digital Awards 2.0 Announces This Year's Winners; A Tribute to Excellence in Storytelling and Performance

VMPL

New Delhi [India], June 26: The curtain has officially lifted on the winners of the Movified Digital Awards 2.0, as the much-awaited second edition concludes with a resounding celebration of talent, cinematic brilliance, and the voices that have redefined entertainment across OTT platforms.

From groundbreaking performances in series to visionary direction, Movified Digital Awards continues to honour those who make storytelling unforgettable. Following tradition, this year too, the winners are chosen entirely by public vote, reflecting not just popularity but also the impact these stories have made on audiences across the globe.

The Promoter of Movified, Sudhanshu Kumar, stated: "It brings me great joy to present the second edition of the Movified Digital Awards. This initiative began with a single purpose to give heartfelt recognition to those whose talent truly deserves the spotlight.

It's not just about awards; it's about honouring the passion, dedication, and creativity that go into every story.

To the winners and nominees congratulations. And to our growing Movified community thank you for making this vision come alive. Here's to meaningful cinema, to voices that matter, and to celebrating the magic of storytelling always."

Announcing the winners, Neekita Singh, Director of Movified, stated:

"As the Director of Movified, it brings me great pride to present the second edition of the Movified Digital Awards - a celebration of pure talent, passion, and cinamatic excellence. This initiative was born out of a desire to recognize and celebrate the talent that truly deserves the applauseboth in front of the camera and behind it.

We're here with the second edition of the Movified Digital Awards and with every edition, our purpose remains clear - to recognize and uplift true talent.

I extend my heartfelt congratulations to all the winners & nominees and our ever growing Movified community for making this vision a reality.

Here's to cinema, to stories that stay with us, and to the power of recognition. The journey continues, and Movified will always be here to celebrate the spirit of the screen."

With categories ranging from Best Actor to Best Director, Best Debutant to Breakthrough Performance, the Movified Digital Awards 2.0 has once again proved that honest, audience-led recognition still holds immense value in the world of entertainment.

Stay tuned to @movifiedbollywood on Instagram for all exclusive winner moments, behind-the-scenes stories, and heartfelt acceptance reactions, because this celebration is all about you, the audience, and the creators who moved you.

Facebook Link: https://www.facebook.com/share/1XzkpbuYks/

Instagram Link: https://www.instagram.com/movifiedbollywood?igsh=MXZjbGs0NDFzY3VuYQ==

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor