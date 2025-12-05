MP Assembly winter session adjourned sine die; Rs 13,156 crore second adjunct budget passed

Bhopal, Dec 5 On the concluding day of the winter session of the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly, the House passed the second supplementary budget of Rs 13,156 crore after an intense debate between the treasury benches and the opposition.

While the government projected the budget as a step towards inclusive development, the opposition raised sharp questions over rising debt, stalled schemes, and alleged financial mismanagement.

During the discussion, Finance Minister Jagdish Devda outlined the allocations, stressing that the government was committed to capital expenditure rather than borrowing for revenue spending.

He highlighted provisions including Rs 4,000 crore for the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Rs 2,000 crore for procurement institutions, Rs 1,794 crore under the Chief Minister’s Ladli Behna Scheme, Rs 1,632.50 crore as grants to local bodies under the 15th Finance Commission, Rs 650 crore for land acquisition and development charges, Rs 500 crore for Bhavantar, and Rs 122 crore for PM Samagra Shiksha.

Another Rs 100 crore was earmarked for the Dharti Aaba Janjawat Gram Utkrisht Abhiyan of the school education department.

Devda informed the House that approximately Rs 4,575 crore would be available from the Centre and internal sources, leaving a net additional burden of Rs 7,515 crore on the State Consolidated Fund.

Of this, Rs 7,449 crore has been allocated under the revenue head and Rs 5,020 crore under the capital head. He asserted that loans were being taken strictly within rules and repayments were being made on time.

In a pointed attack on the Congress, he alleged that the previous government had borrowed to pay salaries and build houses for its leaders, whereas the present dispensation was investing in infrastructure and welfare.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav also addressed the Assembly, reiterating that his government was working to fulfil Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas.”

He assured that development would be carried out without discrimination, even in constituencies represented by opposition MLAs.

Leader of the Opposition Umang Singhar, however, questioned the rising debt burden and accused the government of borrowing at higher rates compared to other states.

He flagged issues such as the blacklisting of over 250 contractors under the Jal Jeevan Mission, stalled schemes due to the lack of funds, and the unfulfilled promise of Rs 5 crore MLA funds.

The passage of the supplementary budget thus capped a stormy session, reflecting both the government’s confidence in its development agenda and the opposition’s persistent concerns over fiscal discipline.

