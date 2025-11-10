MP CM flags off inaugural direct flight from Rewa to Delhi

Bhopal, Nov 10 Rewa soared into a new chapter of connectivity on Monday as Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav virtually inaugurated the first direct flight from the Madhya Pradesh city to New Delhi, bringing long-awaited relief to Vindhya residents.

From Bhopal, the Chief Minister flagged off the 72-seater aircraft at 10.30 a.m. through video conferencing, marking the operational launch of daily air services between Rewa and the national capital.

“We will soon start Helicopter service from Rewa. The new air services will not only be beneficial to the industrial sector, mining sector of Singraili, but also tourists of Khajuraho, Bandhavgarh and Panna national parks,” he said.

Hundreds of locals, officials, and business leaders gathered at the expanded Rewa airstrip to witness the historic take-off. The flight, operating under the UDAN regional connectivity scheme, cuts travel time from over 15 hours by road or rail to less than two hours by air.

Passengers on the inaugural journey included students, government officials, and traders, all eager to experience the convenience of direct access to Delhi.

“District administration officials said the air link will boost multiple sectors. Medical patients can now reach Delhi’s super-speciality hospitals the same day. Tourists planning visits to Khajuraho, Bandhavgarh, or Panna will find Rewa a convenient gateway. Students aspiring for coaching or higher education in the capital gain a reliable travel option,” the chief minister said.

This service ends years of hardship for Rewa residents who previously had to travel via Prayagraj, Satna, or Jabalpur to reach the national capital via air transport services. Local cement and soybean exporters also welcomed the route, noting faster access to northern markets and policy corridors.

The Rewa airstrip has been upgraded with 258 acres of newly acquired land alongside the existing 65-acre facility. Airport authorities confirmed that construction of a full-fledged terminal is underway, and once completed, major airlines will be invited to operate flights to Delhi, Indore, Bhopal, and beyond.

A direct Rewa-Indore service on the same 72-seater aircraft is scheduled to begin within the coming weeks.

Chief Minister Yadav described the launch as a step toward a self-reliant and well-connected Madhya Pradesh. He assured continued support for airport development and affordable air travel. Subsidised fares under UDAN will keep one-way tickets to Delhi around Rs 2,999, ensuring accessibility for common citizens.

As the aircraft climbed into the clear morning sky, Rewa officially joined India’s growing network of regionally connected cities, fulfilling a decades-old dream with the simple roar of engines and the promise of progress.

