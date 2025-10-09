MP CM to hold discussion with industrialists in Mumbai today

Bhopal, Oct 9 Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will participate in an interactive session with leading domestic and international industrialists that will be held at Hotel Trident in Mumbai on Thursday.

The primary aim of the event is to showcase emerging industrial opportunities in Madhya Pradesh, especially in the upcoming power and renewable energy equipment manufacturing zone in Narmadapuram district.

According to the government of Madhya Pradesh, the deadline for land allotment applications for the renewable energy equipment manufacturing zone in Narmadapuram district is October 12, 2025.

"The session will be attended by top industrial groups from India as well as Consuls General and trade representatives from Singapore, Mexico, Canada, and Italy," the government said in a statement.

Prominent companies such as Hindalco Industries, Welspun Group, Larsen & Toubro, Sun Pharma, Reliance Industries Limited, Godrej Industries, UltraTech Cement Ltd, Bajaj Group, IPCA Labs, and Raymond Group will be represented at the event in Mumbai today.

During the meeting, Chief Minister Yadav will present the state’s robust industrial policies, investment potential, and major projects such as the Power and Renewable Energy Equipment Manufacturing Zone, PM Mega Integrated Textile Region and Apparel (PM MITRA) Parks, Footwear Park, and sector-based industrial clusters.

He will also engage in one-on-one meetings with key industry leaders to discuss specific investment opportunities. The session will feature a diplomat roundtable to explore global collaborations and industrial partnerships.

The session will begin with a welcome address by Vir S. Advani, Deputy Chairman of CII Western Region and Managing Director of Blue Star Limited, while Principal Secretary of Industrial Policy and Investment Promotion Department Raghvendra Kumar Singh will present detailed insights into investment opportunities in Madhya Pradesh.

Such investment sessions are expected to significantly boost the state’s industrial growth and generate ample employment opportunities for local youth, positioning Madhya Pradesh as a major hub for industry and jobs in the coming years.

