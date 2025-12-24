MP: CM Yadav, Scindia review preparations for Gwalior’s event

Gwalior, Dec 24 Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, along with Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, and the state BJP chief Hemant Khandelwal, took stock of the preparation of a major event to be inaugurated by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday.

The mega event named 'Abhyudaya Madhya Pradesh Growth Summit’ will be held to mark the occurred of the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister and 'Bharat Ratna' Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

On this occasion, CM Yadav's government will announce several development projects.

On this special occasion, Amit Shah will perform a ground-breaking ceremony and inaugurate industrial projects worth more than Rs 2 lakh crore.

He is also likely to visit Vajpayee's ancestral home at Shinde Ki Chawani in Gwalior on Thursday.

"This event is not limited to investment proposals and industrial announcements, but rather it brings to the fore a holistic approach, in which industry, urban development, tourism, MSMEs, start-ups, and employment are seen moving forward together," Chief Minister Yadav said.

One of the key highlights of the summit is the extensive participation of top industrialists and corporate leaders from across the country.

Prominent industry leaders and decision-makers from sectors such as energy, renewable energy, automobiles, textiles, food processing, cement, FMCG and logistics will be present on a single platform.

Local BJP leader and Union Minister for Communications, Jyotiraditya Scindia, who arrived in Gwalior on Wednesday, talking to media persons, said that the late Vajpayee was a visionary leader who led India on the path of development.

The Union Minister said the foundation for various changes visible in the country and Madhya Pradesh was laid by Vajpayee.

"This is a new Madhya Pradesh, creating new opportunities for growth and progress for farmers, youth, and common citizens. Today, Madhya Pradesh is establishing a strong identity among the leading states, and this is a true reflection of Atal ji's vision," Scindia added.

