MP gave 29 LS seats to BJP but got nothing in Budget: Congress

Bhopal, July 23 Madhya Pradesh Congress Chief Jitendra Patwari on Tuesday criticised the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that the state gave all its 29 seats to the party but in return, they have failed its people.

“People in MP gave all 29 Lok Sabha seats to BJP but today when the annual Budget was announced, they feel betrayed,” Jitendra Patwari said while addressing a press conference at party headwaters in Bhopal.

He said that during the elections (Assembly and Lok Sabha), to gain public support, the BJP gave a slogan - ‘MP Ke Man Men Modi - Modi Ke Man Men MP’, but there is nothing for the people of MP in the annual Budget presented by the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

He also hit at Union Ministers Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Jyotiraditya Scindia, saying that despite being the top leaders of the state in PM Modi’s government, they couldn’t provide anything fruitful from the Budget for Madhya Pradesh.

He also alleged that the BJP tried to copy of promises of the Congress’ election manifesto. “They (BJP) tried to copy of Congress’ manifesto, which is clearly visible in the Budget announcement,” Patwari said.

However, the MP BJP said that the annual Budget has a lot for the state which will help the growth of Madhya Pradesh, especially, the fund allocation for education, health, tourism and for tribals.

MP BJP Chief V. D. Sharma said that the state is the hub of tourism, which has got a lot in the budget. “State also has a step for regional industrialisation and the Centre’s budget and policies will help to make it happen,” he said.

Notably, the BJP won all 29 Lok Sabha seats in Madhya Pradesh on June 4 six months after it returned to power in the state by winning 163 out of 230 assembly seats in November last year.

