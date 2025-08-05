MP govt follows Gujarat 'ease of doing business' model for state's industrial growth, says CM Yadav

Bhopal, Aug 5 Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said on Tuesday that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led state government has adopted the Gujarat "ease of doing business" model concept to set the path for industrial growth across the state.

Chief Minister Yadav made this statement while presenting his government's visions in the Assembly onset of the seventh day of the Monsoon session.

He said that Madhya Pradesh has decided to become a developed state through establishing small and medium size industries at large scale, which will also provide employment opportunities.

Chief Minister Yadav, who has returned from a week-long business trip in the UAE and Spain recently, told the House that Madhya Pradesh has a large-scale land reserved for new industries and let them to function under the new industrial policy brought into effect after January 2024.

Earlier, the state government had said that more than 1.25 lakh acres of land have been earmarked to set up new industries at different locations, having road connectivity and rich mineral reserves to attract investment.

"Our (BJP) government has emphasised on employment generating industries. Apart from new industrial setups in rural areas, the government has also focused on modern industrial chain through developing metropolitan cities," the Chief Minister added.

Meanwhile, CM Yadav also acknowledged that legislators from both -- ruling BJP and Opposition Congress participated in a healthy debate on various issues, including the proposal of metropolitan city in the House.

"Our (BJP) government aims to set up new industries within Madhya Pradesh that utilise raw materials, currently being sent outside the state, ensuring that resources are used for value addition and economic growth," the Chief Minister said.

Earlier, the state government had said that a total of Rs 30.77 lakh crore worth of investment proposals were received during the Global Investment Summit was organised in Bhopal under the leadership of Chief Minister Yadav in March this year.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor