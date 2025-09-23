MP govt's helicopter service plan to boost tourism, connectivity

Bhopal, Sep 23 In a major push to enhance tourism and regional connectivity, the Madhya Pradesh government has unveiled a helicopter service plan covering three strategic sectors across the state.

The initiative, designed under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model, aims to link key cultural, religious, and commercial destinations through air travel, making Madhya Pradesh one of the first states in India to adopt such a comprehensive aviation-based tourism strategy, Kailash Vijayvargiya, state urban development minister and government spokesperson, said here on Tuesday after a cabinet meeting.

The first sector includes Indore, Ujjain, Omkareshwar, Mandu, Maheshwar, Gandhi Sagar, Mandsaur, Neemuch, Hanuman, Khandwa, Banpur, Barwani, Rajpur, Ratlam, Jharsuguda, Nalkhara, and Bhopal. These locations are known for their historical significance and scenic beauty, and the helicopter service is expected to make them more accessible to domestic and international tourists.

The second sector connects Bhopal with destinations such as Pachmarhi, Tamia, Chhindwara, Sanchi, Datia, Damoh, Gwalior, Shivpuri, Kucha, Ochha, Guna, Rajgarh, Sagarput, Vaikunth, and Timgarh. This route is designed to support heritage tourism and pilgrimage circuits, with Bhopal and Indore serving as central hubs, said the minister.

The third sector focuses on eastern and central Madhya Pradesh, linking Jabalpur, Kanha National Park, Chitrapur, Sarasi, Parsali, Mehar, Satna, Panna, Khajuraho, Patti, Rewa, Sindori, Amarkantak, Sini, Seedi, Manda, Pech, Dandori, and again, Bhopal and Indore. This route is expected to attract eco-tourists and wildlife enthusiasts, especially with Kanha and Panna being prominent tiger reserves, the ministers said.

Indore, featured prominently across all three sectors, is being positioned as the aviation and commercial hub of Central India.

With existing helicopter services already operating in the city, the expansion is expected to catalyse both tourism and business travel.

Officials believe that improved air connectivity will not only reduce travel time but also stimulate economic activity in remote and underserved regions.

The helicopter tourism plan is part of a broader vision to integrate aviation into the state’s development strategy.

As the rollout begins, stakeholders anticipate a surge in tourist footfall and commercial engagement across Madhya Pradesh’s diverse landscape.

