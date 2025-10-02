MP to create 20,000 vacancies in police, AI-based chatbot launched: CM Yadav

Indore, Oct 2 In a major announcement on Vijayadashami, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav declared that more than 20,000 new personnel will soon be recruited into the Madhya Pradesh Police, marking one of the largest expansions of the state’s security force in recent years.

The declaration came during the Shastra Poojan ceremony held at the Police Lines in Indore, where tradition and technology converged in a symbolic celebration of discipline, courage, and public service.

“Soon, over 20,000 new positions will be filled in the Madhya Pradesh Police to further strengthen public safety. On the auspicious occasion of Vijayadashami, I had the privilege of attending the Shastra Poojan ceremony at Police Lines, Indore—Mother Ahilya’s city. During the event, I launched 'SafeClicks', an AI-powered chatbot developed to combat cybercrime,” Chief Minister wrote on his X handle.

Speaking at the event, Dr Yadav emphasised that the recruitment drive will not only strengthen law enforcement but also create significant employment opportunities across the state.

He described the move as a step toward enhancing public safety and modernising the police force to meet emerging challenges, especially in areas like cybercrime and traffic management.

As part of the ceremony, the Chief Minister also launched Safe Click, an AI-powered chatbot developed by the Indore Police. The chatbot, activated by scanning a QR code, is designed to assist citizens with real-time information related to traffic and security.

Indore becomes the first city in Madhya Pradesh to deploy this technology, which will later be expanded to other domains and districts.

Police Commissioner, Indore, Santosh Kumar Singh, explained that the chatbot uses open-source data and allows users to interact via voice or text. It aims to simplify access to police services and improve responsiveness to citizen queries.

The initiative reflects the state’s growing emphasis on digital governance and smart policing.

Yadav also spoke about the cultural significance of Vijayadashami, calling it a festival that celebrates the triumph of good over evil and the values of bravery and duty.

He urged that the tradition of Shastra Poojan be observed widely across districts, alongside Ravan Dahan, to reinforce the moral and civic spirit of the occasion.

The Chief Minister inspected the armoury, worshipped police vehicles, and received a Guard of Honour. The Armed Police Force band performed devotional hymns, adding a spiritual resonance to the day’s proceedings.

With the dual focus on recruitment and innovation, the state government signalled its intent to build a stronger, smarter, and more citizen-centric police force.

--IANS

sktr/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor