MP’s Palak Sharma’s double golden dive creates history by leaving behind older, experienced divers

New Delhi (India), November 6: Athletes from all over the country are in Goa to participate in the ongoing 37th National Games. Several records have been rewritten at the Games. Palak Sharma of Madhya Pradesh has surprised everyone with her dazzling performance by winning two gold medals and a bronze medal in the diving competition. Palak left behind competitors twice her age and far more experienced than her to come up with stunning performances.

A resident of Indore, Palak has won 35 medals at national and international competitions until now. She is participating in the senior and under-19 competitions in the National Games. Palak has won two golds and one bronze medal in the national games, six gold medals in the junior nationals, and four golds, two silvers and two bronze medals in the senior nationals. She has also won two gold medals, one silver and one bronze at the national games, six golds at the School Games Federation of India (SGFI), and four gold medals at RYP.

Palak has also shone at the international level. she won one gold medal and two silver medals at the 10th Asian Age Group Championship in 2019. Palak started diving in 2015 and has been representing Madhya Pradesh continuously since 2018.

Palak has also received several awards due to her diving accomplishments. These include the Malwa Award in 2018, Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar, the country’s highest civilian honour for children, in 2021, the Eklavya Award in 2022 and the Indore Gaurav Award in 2023. Palak is a formable name in the diving world and is leading the Indian contingent in international competitions.

Palak’s performances and her accomplishments on the global stage have won her several accolades. Speaking about her excellent performances, Mayur Vyas, Member of the Indian Swimming Federation, Technical Diving Member of World Aquatics, and Chairman of Technical Diving, described Palak as a fearless, skilled and versatile diver.

Mr Vyas, who served as a diving judge at the 2016 Rio Olympic Games and the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, said that Palak’s performance is among the best by any diver. He expressed confidence that Palak will represent the Indian swimming team at the international level very soon and extended his blessings and best wishes to her.

