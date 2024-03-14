Mr Devidas Naikare’s unique mind training methodology is transforming lives & businesses across India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 14: Director and founder of Devidas Group of Companies Mr.Devidas Shravan Naikare. Mr.Devidas is also a Master Mind Trainer and Business Coach as well as author of 12 Books. In his career of 17 years, he has acquired business knowledge, mind training and spiritual knowledge from his 11 gurus and based on this knowledge and experience, today he provides business coaching to businessmen in Maharashtra where he teaches businessmen the business function of business and how to use it to grow their business tenfold. They teach what will happen and teach people how to achieve business growth, relationships, health, wealth, happiness and peace of mind in their lives by becoming a better person spiritually.

Till date he has been honored with Young Entrepreneur 2022, Maharashtra Business Icon Award 2023, Inspiring Leader Award 2023, Pune Entrepreneur Award along with Shri Mahatma Gandhi National Honor Award 2023.

He has also been interviewed in many places including famous actress Sonali Kulkarni on Jai Maharashtra News Channel about his fast success journey. For the first time in India, he has written a series of 12 books on the subject of Daring.

.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor