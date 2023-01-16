Mr. Dharmesh Gajjar, India’s Leading Business Coach, Management Consultant & Corporate Trainer- Co-Founder of M/S Dhyan Consultancy

New Delhi (India), January 16: Selling products or services are art, but proper methods and strategies are more important. Every entrepreneur and business owner are a master in their business, but growing more and more sale is the biggest challenge. Any Business needs to grow its sales because sales are such a department which brings revenue from the market. So, the owners need a sales team that must be strong and enthusiastic in sales planning, Strategist performs, and follow the road maps and blueprints. Today, business owners and entrepreneurs are planning and designing their roadmaps to get more sales. But they lack because of not having proper sales planning, execution technique, funnels, roadmaps and blueprints. We are here for that, and We Provide Business Plan, Sales Funnel, Sales & Marketing Strategy and Execution Plan with 48 short goals, 12 long goals & 4 Big goals.

NOBODY IN THE WORLD LEARN WITHOUT GUIDE, THEN WHY BUSINESS RUN ALONE

Mr. Dharmesh Gajjar has 15+ Years of Experience in Business Coaching, Management Consulting & Corporate Training, Connections with More than 5000 Business Owners, visited 10 countries, Serve services to USA, Ukraine, Turkey & Many cities in India. Trained more than 20000 Corporate Employees. Having dual qualifications, Bachelor in Engineering & Master in Foreign Trade from reputed Indian universities. Born and brought up in Gujarat, having wide experience in problem-solving in any business. Started carrier in business training in colleges, hospitals, hotels & Industries. Update and enhance more knowledge diverted to corporate training and business consulting Coaching. His Mastery is in Increase sales volume double & triple in a very short span and very low or zero investment, marketing Growth, Strategist Planner & Funds Rotation and financial management. Our consulting is 1 year based with pin-up and push-up business owners to perform their goals on specified time.

Mr Dharmesh Gajjar had been invited 2 times for a presentation of Indian and Asian country’s business scenarios in the year 2016 at Prague, & in 2020 at Belgium by EPTA, Germany. In the Year 2014, he was felicitated by Hon Minister Mr Hansraj Ahir for the make in India Startup workshop. In the year 2019, I visited Country Ukraine for Business Consulting on matters of Sales, Marketing Growth, Mass production and cost-cutting.

WHAT YOU ARE WAITING FOR, HIRE YOUR BUSINESS COACH TODAY

We Help organizations to grow their business. We help organization owners to free from their business, so they can think more and more to develop their business next 10X Level.

