Mr. Jose Charles Martin Honoured at UNITED NATIONS with SDG Impact Award Presented by His Excellency Alexander Rendell, UNEP Goodwill Ambassador for Thailand

VMPL

New Delhi [India], August 29: Mr. Jose Charles Martin, Chairman and Managing Director of the Charles Group of Companies, has been conferred with the prestigious SDG Impact Award at the 5th International Youth Forum 2025. The award ceremony took place at the United Nations Conference Centre in Bangkok, Thailand.

The SDG Impact Award recognizes individuals who have made significant contributions toward advancing the Sustainable Development Goals. Mr.Charles Martin's dedication to creating a more inclusive, equitable, and sustainable world has earned him this esteemed recognition. The award was presented by H.E. Alexander Rendell, UNEP Goodwill Ambassador for Thailand, and conferred by the Sustainable Development Council, which holds UN ECOSOC consultative status.

"I humbly dedicate this recognition to every young leader striving to build a more inclusive, equitable, and sustainable world. This award serves as a testament to the power of collective effort and commitment to creating a better future for all."

-Jose Charles Martin

As a prominent business leader, Mr. Charles Martin has made significant contributions across various sectors, including lottery, media, construction, hospitality, railways, and sports. He has created several notable brands, such as M Inn Hotels, Whistle Urban Sports Hub, Alexander Equestrian Club, Tamil Nadu Dragons Hockey, and South Star Rail. Mr. Charles Martin is also the President of the Indian Horse Society - Tamil Nadu and a Youth Global Cultural Ambassador for the Modern Pythian Games.

The Charles Group is a conglomerate with a diverse portfolio of businesses, committed to driving positive change and creating a lasting impact. The group's initiatives aim to benefit communities, the environment, and society as a whole, fostering inclusivity, sustainability, and resilience.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor