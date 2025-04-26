Mr. Madan Mohan Mohanka Honoured with Lifetime Achievement Award at CMA Management Excellence Awards 2025

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 26:Mr. Madan Mohan Mohanka, Chairman of TEGA Industries, was conferred the Lifetime Achievement Award at the prestigious CMA Management Excellence Awards 2025 in association with The Telegraph.

In recognition of his visionary leadership, transformative contributions to the Indian manufacturing sector, and his lifelong commitment to excellence in management, Mr Madan Mohan Mohanka was honoured with this award.

The Lifetime Achievement Award was presented to Mr. Madan Mohanka by Mr Indranil Banerjee, Vice President, Calcutta Management Association & Mr Sidhartha Roy, former President, Calcutta Management Association and CEO of Response India.

Organized annually by the Calcutta Management Association (CMA)—an affiliate of the All India Management Association (AIMA)—the CMA Management Excellence Awards celebrate exemplary contributions in the field of management across various categories including Business Leadership, Corporate Leadership, Innovation Excellence, Emerging Leader, Public Service, and Lifetime Achievement.

Speaking at the event, CMA dignitaries highlighted Mr. Mohanka's pivotal role in building TEGA into a world leader in specialized industrial products, with a presence in over 70 countries. His journey as the founder and chairman of TEGA Industries is an inspiring story of entrepreneurial foresight, global expansion, and a values-driven business ethos.

In his speech to the audience, Mr Mohanka emphasized that The Calcutta Management Association (CMA) has a unique opportunity to drive real change by focusing more actively on empowering women through management education and inclusive workplace practices.

He said : “ While CMA's work with corporate managers is commendable, it's equally important to reach young women—especially those in high school and early college—who have little exposure to the world of management. Introducing them to leadership concepts through relatable stories and films can spark early interest and confidence. At the same time, true inclusion goes beyond employment. With caregiving still disproportionately falling on women, workplaces must offer support systems like professionally-run childcare facilities for children aged 1 to 12. This ensures women can grow professionally without compromising family responsibilities. Studies show that when women are part of the decision-making process, outcomes improve—thanks to their collaborative approach, long-term thinking, and emotional intelligence. Gender diversity, then, isn't just about fairness; it's about smarter, more effective leadership. CMA can champion this change—helping women become not just managers, but transformative leaders.”

Mr. Mohanka's early education began in a ‘pathshala' with a tin shed and a mud floor with just two teachers. Through his hard work and grit, he gained a degree in Civil Engineering from Birla Institute of Technology, Mesra and is from the 1967 MBA batch from Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad. IIM A also conferred upon him the Distinguished Alumnus Award on the occasion of the Golden Jubilee Celebrations of the Institute.

His contribution to Management education has been beneficial to students across generations. Mr Mohanka has shared 15 case studies for teaching at IIM Ahmedabad and it is of great pride to note that 7 have been accepted by Harvard Business School. He has also been instrumental in establishing a Case Centre in IIM Ahmedabad for promoting management writing , research and teaching methodologies.

In 2023, A biography on Mr Mohanka's life ‘I Did What I Had To Do' by Anjana Dutt was released by Shri Narayana Murthy and Mr Mohanka has also authored a book on his mentor Professor Extraordinaire on his guru and teacher Prof V L Mote, a venerable acamadecian at IIM Ahmedabad.

Mr. Mohanka expressed his heartfelt gratitude to CMA for the honour, dedicating the recognition to his team at TEGA, his mentors, and his family. He spoke about the evolving role of leadership in today's dynamic business environment and emphasized the importance of innovation, resilience, and values in building institutions that last.

The evening brought together leading names from industry, academia, and the management fraternity, reinforcing CMA's commitment to fostering excellence and thought leadership in management practices across the region.

