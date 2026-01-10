Mr. Sahil Luthra Invited to Haryana Government’s Pre-Budget Consultation for Professional Services Sector

New Delhi [India], January 10: In a strategic step toward shaping a future-ready economic roadmap, the Government of Haryana recently convened a high-level pre-budget consultative meeting focused on the Professional Services Sector ahead of the Haryana Budget 2026–27. The session, chaired by Hon'ble Chief Minister Shri Nayab Singh Saini, highlighted the state's commitment to participatory governance and long-term planning under the framework of Haryana Vision @2047. Central to the discussion was the goal of accelerating Haryana's professional sector growth through targeted policy support and innovation-driven initiatives.

Aligned with the national vision of Viksit Bharat @2047, the consultation brought together select industry leaders and domain experts tasked with offering practical, implementable recommendations. Their inputs are intended to help strengthen industrial competitiveness, encourage private investment, and generate sustainable employment across the state.

A Collaborative Platform for Haryana Professional Sector Growth

Held at Apparel House in Gurugram, the meeting served as a focused platform for identifying policy and budgetary interventions that could support the Professional Services Sector. Discussions centred on improving ease of doing business, enhancing institutional capacity, and fostering innovation-led growth—areas that are increasingly critical as Haryana positions itself as a modern, diversified economic hub.

By engaging directly with industry representatives, the state government reaffirmed its belief that effective policymaking benefits from real-world insights. Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, while guiding the dialogue, emphasised that stakeholder consultations play a vital role in aligning fiscal priorities with ground-level economic realities.

Sahil Luthra Brings Industry Perspective to Policy Discussions

Among the participants was Mr Sahil Luthra, Founder and Managing Director of Vijayan Trishul Defence Solutions Pvt. Ltd. (VTDS), who was invited to share his perspective as a leader in India's defence manufacturing space. His participation reflected the growing recognition of private-sector expertise in shaping state-level economic strategies, particularly in sectors with strategic importance.

Drawing from his experience, Mr Luthra spoke about the importance of building resilient domestic supply chains and creating an enabling environment for advanced manufacturing. He highlighted how professional services—when effectively integrated with industrial activity—can drive productivity, innovation, and long-term competitiveness.

Linking Professional Services with Strategic Manufacturing

During the consultation, Mr Luthra underscored the role states can play in complementing national initiatives such as Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat. According to him, consistent policy frameworks, infrastructure readiness, and fiscal incentives at the state level can significantly accelerate private-sector participation in strategic industries.

Referring to Haryana's reputation as an MSME-friendly state, he suggested that the government explore the potential of establishing a dedicated defence manufacturing corridor within the state. Such an initiative, he noted, could mirror successful models implemented elsewhere, helping Haryana strengthen indigenous capabilities, attract investment, and create high-skilled employment opportunities.

Governance, Vision, and Long-Term Economic Planning

The consultation reflected the broader governance philosophy of the Saini-led administration, which places emphasis on inclusive, consultative policymaking. Haryana Vision @2047 acts as a guiding framework in this approach, integrating economic growth with institutional strengthening, infrastructure development, and ease of doing business.

By inviting sector-specific recommendations, the state aims to ensure that its upcoming budget is not only fiscally sound but also responsive to evolving industry needs. The Professional Services Sector, in particular, is seen as a critical enabler that supports manufacturing, technology, finance, and innovation across the economy.

VTDS and the Push for Indigenous Capability

Mr Luthra's contributions were especially relevant in the context of defence manufacturing, a sector where Vijayan Trishul Defence Solutions Pvt. Ltd. has been working toward the indigenous production of small arms and ammunition. Established with the conviction that national security must rest on strong domestic capabilities, VTDS focuses on reducing dependence on foreign supply chains while contributing to India's strategic self-reliance.

Under Mr Luthra's leadership, the company has positioned itself as part of India's evolving defence manufacturing ecosystem, aligning industrial growth with national priorities and skilled workforce development.

Recognition and Industry Leadership

Over the years, Mr Luthra has received recognition for his leadership and contributions to the defence sector. His honours include being named Young Leader – Visionary in Defence Leadership 2025 at the House of Commons, London, and earning a place in the ET Edge 40 Under 40 list. He has also received commendations from the Hon'ble Prime Minister and the Defence Minister of India, reflecting the increasing role of private enterprise in strategic industries.

Looking Ahead: Haryana Professional Sector Growth and the 2026–27 Budget

As Haryana moves closer to finalising its Budget for 2026–27, insights gathered from the Professional Services Sector are expected to influence key policy and fiscal decisions. With industry leaders like Sahil Luthra contributing actionable recommendations, Haryana's professional sector growth remains central to the state's development agenda.

Under Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini's leadership, the pre-budget consultation signals Haryana's intent to foster a collaborative, industry-friendly environment—one that encourages innovation, strengthens domestic capabilities, and lays a resilient foundation for long-term economic progress.