Mr. Sandeep Kulkarni Receives the Prestigious Rashtriya Abhiman Puraskar and Indian Entrepreneurship Award for “Best Entrepreneur of the Year” (Startup)

New Delhi (India), March 31: Sandeep Kulkarni, the Managing Director of Coffee & More, has been awarded the prestigious Rashtriya Abhiman Puraskar and Indian Entrepreneurship Award as the “Best Entrepreneur in New Startup Business” for his outstanding contributions to the food and beverage industry for his leadership, innovation, and dedication to excellence.

Coffee & More is a well-known brand in Pune and is widely recognized for its perfectly roasted coffee beans and delicious continental dishes. The brand has a strong presence in popular locations like Koregaon Park, Hinjewadi, and Mahabaleshwar, and is poised to expand its reach across the globe with ambitious plans to open 170 outlets.

In addition to expanding its physical presence, Coffee & More is also focused on leveraging technology to enhance the customer experience. The company is launching a prepaid card with RuPay, offering customers a seamless payment experience across all channels providing customers with the best possible experience.

Indian Entrepreneurship Awards 2023 and the Rashtriya Abhiman Puraskar 2023, were graced by Maninderjeet Singh, Shri Mangal Prabhat Lodha -Tourism Minister of Maharashtra, Shri Shailesh Ghedia- President Professional Cell, BJP Maharashtra, our beloved Usha Mangeshkar and Raj K Purohit (ex- minister Maharashtra state). Coffee & More’s new step towards innovation was witnessed by such gems of the country. The attendee list was star studded with Shri Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport &

Highways of India, Shri Suresh Prabhu, Former Minister of Railways of IndiaShri Ramdas Athawle, Minister of State & Social Justice and Empowerment of India, Shri Rahul Narvekar, Speaker of Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, Shri Deepak Kesarkar, Minister of Marathi Language of India, Shri Chandrashekhar Bawankule, Member of Maharashtra Legislative Council, Smt Supriya Sule, Member of Loksabha, Major GD Bakshi, Retired India Army Officer, Smt Abha Singh, Indian Activist & Advocate, Shri

Yogesh Pratap Singh, Former Police Officer, Shri Mahesh Palkar, Education Officer, Smt Ashwini Bhide, IAS Officer, Smt Amrita Phadnavis, Indian Television & Wife Deputy CM of Maharashtra but these personalities couldn’t attend the functions, nevertheless, their blessings and good wishes were with all the awardees.

Sandeep Kulkarni’s dedication to the food and beverage industry has been rightly recognized with the Rashtriya Samman Puraskar Award and Indian Entrepreneurship Award. Under his leadership, Coffee & More is well positioned to continue its growth and success in the F&B industry, thanks to its unique blend of perfectly roasted coffee beans and international dishes, innovative use of technology, and a commitment to customer satisfaction. Mr. Kulkarni is a true inspiration for aspiring entrepreneurs and his achievements serve as a reminder of what is possible when we pursue our passions with unwavering commitment and dedication. Congratulations to Sandeep Kulkarni on receiving the prestigious Rashtriya Abhiman Puraskar and Indian Entrepreneurship Award and we look forward to your future journey of Coffee & More achieving many more milestones.

