Mr. Sumit Arora, Director, Alniche Lifesciences: Pioneering Growth and Expansion in Healthcare

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 2: An outstanding young leader Mr. Sumit Arora, Director, Alniche Lifesciences Private Limited is engaged in driving the growth and expansion of Alniche Lifesciences in India and abroad. Under his visionary leadership, Alniche Lifesciences has emerged as one of the key players in Nephrology and Critical Care medicines. In India, Alniche Lifesciences is among the top 10 companies in critical care and it's among the top 2 firms in renal medicines and transplant. Since its inception, the company has launched a series of new divisions' year on year. These include Gastro, Neuro and various other divisions. Recently it has launched Cardio division as well.

Mr. Arora believes that a fast and reliable distribution network is one of the most critical aspects of the success of a company and so he personally manages his distribution channels. Focused marketing approach and efficient distribution network facilitate timely delivery of specialized products of the company and both these attributes keep the Alniche Lifesciences a step ahead of its competitors. Headquartered in New Delhi, Alniche Lifesciences also has overseas partners in North America and Africa. All across the globe it's making efforts to increase the availability of medicines in Renal Care, Neuro, Cardio and Critical Care segments, among others. With its innovative healthcare product portfolio the company aims to enable people to live Life with greatest potential-clearly, freely, expressly and fully.

Fortifying its stronghold in all these segments, Alniche Lifesciences has already forayed into pharma manufacturing under the name of EffiKasia Lifesciences. At its manufacturing setup in Kangra, Himachal Pradesh, the company produces pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals and dermatologicals.

Mr. Sumit Arora said, “We are committed to excellent and complete healthcare, and the key to our success is active participation in Global and National conferences as well as Scientific Symposia. These activities help us remain connected with our Doctors and well-informed of scientific developments. All through these initiatives, we keep our focus intact on promoting deep engagements with medical fraternity, and we make it our top priority to listen to them closely for better patient care.”

He adds further that Alniche Lifesciences combines this strategic focus with a diversified approach that empowers it to venture in new specialty areas where unmet patients’ needs are significant. Alniche Lifesciences aspires to strengthen its geographical presence in all the key global markets. The company is moving ahead with its vision to launch novel products across various therapies and become the preferred partner of Global Lifesciences organisations. Further, Alniche Lifesciences promotes deep engagement with medical fraternity and it listens to them closely for better patient care. While working with global consulting companies, its aggressive and well-structured approach helps it to commercialize successful Global brands. In all its segments, Alniche Lifesciences has successfully launched new brands from Korea, US as well as Australia in India.

Alniche Lifescienes has established an excellent pan-India distribution network through which it successfully attended all the emergency calls for services and medicines for dialysis during Covid- 19 pandemic, the time when the entire healthcare system was almost collapsed.

A competent leader, Mr. Arora has big plans for expanding Alniche Lifesciences aggressively into various segments of medicines. He is equally engaged in driving its growth and expansion in India and abroad. The company is all set to launch more than ten new divisions in the next couple of years. Mr. Arora believes that a fast and reliable distribution network is one of the most critical aspects of the success of a company and so he personally manages his distribution channels. Apart from its major distribution hub in Ahmedabad, Alniche Lifesciences has more than 28 distributors pan-India and it has over 700 employees.

Mr. Arora has received several accolades for his pioneering contribution to the healthcare industry. Recently he was bestowed upon with Excellence in Healthcare Award by Times Group at a prestigious award ceremony in India. He has won Young Turk Of The Year Award in Global Business Conclave 2021 held in Dubai. Sachin Tendulkar, the Master blaster of Cricket, and the Bollywood superstar, Shahrukh khan are the role models of Mr. Arora, “since their lives are the incredible sagas of success”, and they proved that “out of the ordinary, often extraordinary is born.”

Website: https://www.alniche.com/

