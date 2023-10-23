Mr World Rohit Khandelwal Adds Glamour to 'Shine India, Mr Miss & Mrs' Season 1 Fashion Extravaganza

PNN

New Delhi [India], October 23: In a spectacular event that brought together tradition, culture, and contemporary fashion, Shine India Film Production presented the inaugural 'Shine India, Mr Miss & Mrs' fashion show on October 21, 2023, at the Trivoli Grand Resort Hotel on Karnal Road in Delhi. Organized by the acclaimed duo Sakshi Sharma and Shankar Sharma, this fashion extravaganza marked a significant milestone in the Indian fashion landscape.

The event was graced by the presence of none other than India's very own Mr World, Rohit Khandelwal, and several other renowned celebrities who lent their expertise as judges. The fashion show witnessed the participation of talented models from all corners of the country, each showcasing their remarkable fashion sensibilities. As an added bonus, the audience was treated to the release of the album song 'I am Superstar,' making it a night to remember.

Following the resounding success of Season 1, organizers Sakshi Sharma and Shankar Sharma have announced the next chapter, 'Mr, Miss & Mrs Shine India Face of the Year.' During this announcement, Mr World Rohit Khandelwal extended his congratulations to the organizers and expressed his admiration for the exceptional show they've orchestrated. He described the event as one of the biggest fashion shows ever to grace Delhi NCR.

In the thrilling 'Shine India, Mr, Miss & Mrs' Season-1, the following contestants emerged victorious in their respective categories:

* Miss Shine India: Suman Rajak

* Mrs Shine India: Vaishali Yadav

* Mr Shine India: Bhim Jatav

* Singer Category Winners: Jyoti and Suresh

* Dance Category Winners: Mehar Tolani and Disha

* Children's Category Winners: Amin, Advitya, Lerusha, Nipshita, and Gunjan

While India hosts numerous fashion events, 'Shine India Talent Hunt' Season-1 in Delhi has undoubtedly left an indelible mark. Its success is a hot topic among the youth aspiring to make their mark in the world of fashion, reinforcing the idea that tradition and fashion can coexist harmoniously.

Shine India Film Production is a dynamic force in the world of Indian entertainment, dedicated to promoting talent, culture, and fashion. With a vision of merging tradition and contemporary style, they have made their mark with 'Shine India, Mr Miss & Mrs' Season 1, creating waves in the industry.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor