MrCabby: Real-Time Taxi and Cab Hire Classified to connect with taxi partners and Booking Platform Across 100 Plus Cities in India

New Delhi [India], December 23: Travelling in India can be stressful, and people often struggle to find the right mode of transport or a taxi nearby to reach their destination. Moreover, the taxi owners, taxi providers, and drivers also struggle to get good customers and are often exploited. Solving this problem was the main goal that led to the establishment of a classified taxi booking portal for tour & travel agencies and customers both. Its name is MrCabby Transportation Services LLP.

Mr. Cabby is actively working to ensure that booking local and outstation taxis becomes easy and stress-free for all travellers across India. Established in 2022 and officially launched in 2023, MrCabby Transportation Services LLP is functioning as a taxi classified portal with a real-time booking feature through which people can easily connect with trusted and verified taxi partners in different cities.

The founder of MrCabby Transportation Services LLP, Priyanka Mishra, comes from an engineering background, and thus, she brought the technical aspect and the problem-solving approach to the platform. Ankit Maurya is the co-founder who contributes to making the service functional and convenient for the users. Under their guidance, this platform aims to make taxi travel more affordable, comfortable, easily accesible and less time-consuming so that anyone can find a taxi near them without hesitation or waiting.

A Platform Built to Connect Travellers with Verified Local Cab Operators in Real Time

Mr. Cabby is not an ordinary cab booking website. It is a modern taxi classified and lead-based platform where the taxi operators, individual drivers, and fleet owners are able to post their service offerings, whereas customers can get the ride they need in a matter of minutes and with absolute trust. The platform connects local taxi partners with people who are actively searching for rides, thus making the whole travel process more transparent and convenient to all.

Instead of having a centralized fleet, MrCabby Transportation Services LLP connects passengers directly with verified drivers and trusted taxi partners who are nearby and available, whether someone needs a cab within the city or is planning a longer outstation journey.

Trusted Network of 10,000+ Taxi Partners Across India

Mr. Cabby has made a trusted network of more than 10,000 registered taxi partners that aims to make travel safe, hassle-free, and comfortable. The platform is fulfilling the travel requirements of people in major cities like Lucknow, Delhi, Gurgaon, Jaipur, Rajkot, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Pune, Bhopal, Haridwar, Dehradun, Bangalore, Patna, Chandigarh, and 100+ more cities across India in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Maharashtra, and Gujarat. No matter if it is a quick city ride or a long outstation journey, MrCabby Transportation Services LLP is making sure that a taxi is always nearby and available for you.

What Makes MrCabby Transportation Services LLP Different From Other Taxi Rental Platforms

Mr. Cabby is different from others, as it allows the travellers to get in direct touch with the taxi partners, i.e., there are no middlemen, no brokers, no commission or hidden charges. Being a real-time booking and fully transparent service, it is thus making every ride a calm, trustworthy, and hassle-free experience for both passengers and drivers.

Key Features of MrCabby Transportation Services LLP:

-Lead generation and Distribution Services

-Real-time Booking facilities

-Vendor Duty Sharing and Collaboration System

-Free Billing and Invoicing System to Taxi Partners

Supporting Taxi Operators & DriversBuilding a Stronger Taxi Community

MrCabby Transportation Services LLP not only focuses on making travelling easy for the users but also supports taxi operators, taxi owners, and drivers in the best way. With this platform, they can be seen, get more leads and ride requests, have a seamless flow of bookings, and effectively manage their time. MrCabby Transportation Services LLP, by facilitating the needs of both users and partners, is building a community-driven local taxi ecosystem that not only makes travelling convenient for riders but also helps taxi partners in expanding their business across India.

MrCabby Transportation Services LLP's Services Available Across India

MrCabby Transportation Services LLP's services are not limited; they serve the needs of all types of travellers. The major services available in all major cities of India are:

One-Way Taxi Service Across Cities

One of the great features of MrCabby Transportation Services LLP's services is the efficient one-way taxis that serve passengers going to different cities, like the Mumbai to Pune taxi, Lucknow to Delhi, etc. This is a great option that guarantees you rides are safe, comfortable, and stress-free.

Round-Trip Cab Service

MrCabby Transportation Services LLP's round-trip cab services are useful for people who want to come back in the same car. People are able to hire a cab for the whole trip and thus, get the benefit of a trusted driver, flexible time management, and a comfortable ride that lasts from the beginning until the end.

Outstation Taxi Service

Travellers are able to get to any place within different cities and states in the most convenient way by MrCabby Transportation Services LLP's outstation taxi service. Therefore, safe, punctual, and enjoyable rides are assured for a business trip, a family outing, or a long-distance trip by verified drivers and well-maintained vehicles.

Local Hourly Cab Rentals

MrCabby Transportation Services LLP has local hourly cab rentals if you want to travel within the various cities like Rajkot taxi, Mumbai taxi, Delhi taxi, etc in a simple and flexible way. These are best for daily rides, office visits, sightseeing, and other uses also.

Airport Pickup & Drop Taxi Service

With punctual pickup and drop-off services, MrCabby Transportation Services LLP is also making airport transfer easy. Hence, with professional drivers, you can have a safe and comfortable drive to the airport free of any worries.

Luxury Car & Corporate Cab Service

It also provides luxury and corporate cabs for employees, business meetings, or special occasions, and also the same for individuals. The passengers have the chance of travelling in trendy, comfortable, and safe rides in luxury vehicles.

Tempo Traveller on Rent

Tempo Travellers are the best choice if you are planning to travel together with a group. From family trips to school outings or group tours, these spacious and well-lit vehicles make sure you have a safe and comfortable journey.

Wedding & Event Transportation

MrCabby Transportation Services LLP provides the most trusted transportation service for guests during weddings and special events. This removes all the stress and inconvenience faced by people during events and special occasions regarding travel.

How to Find a Taxi or Car Near You with MrCabby Transportation Services LLP

The process of finding a taxi or a car is very simple and easy, and travellers can easily book their cab. They can simply go to the official website of MrCabby Transportation Services LLP and then:

-Enter the location, name and mobile number and search.

-Get a taxi partner nearby.

-Mention the service type and car type, and check the fare.

-Confirm their taxi booking.

Driving the Future of Taxi Services in India

Since 2023, MrCabby Transportation Services LLP has been making a remarkable effort to change the taxi rental scenario in India by bringing in transparency and a stress-free experience. Their effort is to bring everything to one platform, which not only makes the work of the travellers easy by providing them with a single point of access for booking taxis but also ensures that the taxi partners remain stress-free and satisfied. Through its expanding network and customer-centric approach, MrCabby Transportation Services LLP is still going strong as a reliable brand for providing easy and affordable transport services across the country.

Founder: Mrs. Priyanka Mishra

Co-Founder: Mr. Ankit Maurya

Website:https://www.mrcabby.in/

Establishment Year: 2022

Official Launch: 2023

