MR.DIY celebrates its 50th store in India through a spectacular opening

Mr.D.I.Y., the largest home improvement retailer in Southeast Asia, celebrates its 50th store grand opening in the TI Mall, Indore. With the formal inauguration of the store at TI mall in Indore, Indore residents may rejoice: everyday goods at" Always Low Prices" are now available locally.

MR. D.I.Y has expanded from humble beginnings as a standard hardware store in 2005 to over1800 locations worldwide including stores in India, the Philippines, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Singapore, Brunei, Cambodia, Turkey, and Spain. The company that began as a traditional hardware store has evolved into a retail sector game-changer. In December 2019, Mr D.I.Y opened its first store in India, in the opulent Infinity Mall in Mumbai. Since then, the brand has grown its retail presence across the country. Recently, Mr D.I.Y. celebrated its 50th store with one of the premier malls in Indore, the first in the city, along with stores in Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Pune, Baramati, Nasik, Ahmedabad, Rajkot, Jamnagar, Gandhidham, Surat, Vadodara, Delhi, Noida, Gurgaon, Faridabad, Bhopal, and Goa.

Announcing the opening of the store in Indore, Maneesh Sharma, Chief Executive Officer of Mr D.I.Y. India, said, "MR. D.I.Y. is a store loved by all. With over 18,000 SKU offerings in ten categories, namely household, hardware, electrical, car accessories, furnishing, stationery, sports, toys, gifts, computer accessories, fashion accessories, and cosmetics, there is always something for everyone. Each member of the family feels excited while shopping in the Mr. D.I.Y. store. We cater to those who value products that empower and improve their lives."

It is growing its footprint in India after serving for about twenty-two years and having over 188 million clients annually across all outlets in Asia.

The home improvement retailer's newest location has products spread across some core categories (hardware, household & furnishings, electrical, stationery, and sports equipment), giving customers a wide range of options in a welcoming environment.

Indians aspire to being self-sustaining, independent, caring for the environment, loving animals, and living a happy family life. These are examples of values that drive us to do more. Life improvement is relevant to every Indian family, whatever community, lifestyle, or life stage they belong to. These are the values that Mr D.I.Y. empowers its customers with. For us, being part of the life improvement of every Indian family is equally exciting and rewarding, "added Mr Sharma.

We are grateful for the love, support, and confidence shown by every customer since our first store launch in Mumbai. Their excitement and willingness to explore and experience our products have kept us motivated and pushing to achieve this milestone. It was only because of our customers that we were able to sustain and expand during these tough pandemic times.

On the occasion of the 50th store opening in TI Indore Mall, MR.D.I.Y has organized a month-long celebration in all of its stores.

