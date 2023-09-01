MRG Group Earns Record-Breaking Response on New Affordable Project: 8 Times Applications Received

NewsVoir

Gurgaon (Haryana) [India], September 1: NCR-based real estate developers, MRG Group has announced a record-breaking response to its newly launched affordable housing project at Sector 90, Gurugram, with 8 times applications received. MRG Group has recently launched its Affordable Green Residential Project - “PRIMARK” in Sector 90, Gurugram, near Dwarka Expressway with a substantial investment of INR 250 crore.

PRIMARK project is MRG Group’s first residential project under the Haryana government’s Affordable Housing Policy. This premium lifestyle green project will span 5.26 acres and will have 769 spacious residences (2 BHK), with sizes of 622.116 sq. ft., 623.193 sq. ft., and 645.797 sq. ft., priced at INR 32 Lakhs*. The project is anticipated to be completed within the next 4 years.

Situated in one of the most sought-after destinations along the Dwarka Expressway, Sector 90, Gurugram, this project will offer the residents a seamless lifestyle with convenience, connectivity, and comfort. Within a mere 2-minute drive from NH-48 (NH-8) and Dwarka Expressway, residents will be well-connected to major business centers, entertainment hubs, and retail destinations. Also, the project PRIMARK is a distinction to the IGBC Platinum rating giving customers the benefits of green sustainable buildings in terms of water and energy efficiency, green environs, and a healthy lifestyle, in addition to reducing the project’s carbon footprints and contributing positively to the environment.

Commenting on this, Rajjath Goel, Managing Director, MRG Group shared “Our first Affordable project - “PRIMARK” has recorded a huge success receiving more than 6200 applications in just 15 days. This remarkable achievement is a testament to our project fulfilling homebuyer’s expectations and aspirations. We are forever grateful for the overwhelming response and the unwavering trust and confidence that people have put in us.”

Further, he added, “We recognize the growing demand for affordable homes among aspiring homeowners and aim to create housing options that incorporate sustainable building practices, modern amenities, and innovative solutions. With our commitment to delivering value and “Spaces For Life” to our people, we envision a future where more individuals and families can experience the pride and joy of homeownership.”

Having firmly established themselves as a trailblazer in the real estate sector, MRG Group's decision to venture into affordable housing is a calculated progression. Despite a sudden upsurge in affordable housing rates, the real estate market in Gurugram has been witnessing a surge in demand for affordable housing, driven by factors such as population growth, urbanization, and increased job opportunities. The MRG Group's strategic move to invest in the PRIMARK project aligns well with the government's push for affordable housing under various initiatives, making homeownership a reality for many.

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor