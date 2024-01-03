MRG Group Shines at Outlook Business Icon Awards, Grabs Project of The Year Award

NewsVoir

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], January 3: MRG Group, a leading real estate developer, grabbed a triumphant win at the prestigious Outlook Business Icon Awards, where its high-end luxury project, MRG Crown, was honoured with the coveted 'Project of The Year' award. The project hosts ultra-luxury independent floors developed in Gurugram, Sector 106.

Located along Dwarka Expressway, Gurugram, MRG Crown has been developed with the utmost dedication to catering to buyers' diverse needs and offering them an elevated lifestyle. The project's unique blend of luxury, innovation, and sustainability impressed the jury, earning MRG Group the top spot in the fiercely competitive 'Project of The Year' category.

Rajjath Goel, Managing Director, MRG Group, expressed his gratitude and excitement about the recognition, stating, "We are thrilled to receive the Project of The Year Award at the Outlook Business Icon Awards 2023. MRG Crown represents our dedication to delivering exceptional living spaces that redefine luxury. This recognition motivates us to continue pushing the boundaries of innovation and quality in the real estate industry."

