Mrs. Gitanjali Lahkar is newly crowned MIQS Mrs. India 2023

Mrs Gitanjali Lahkar has been crowned ‘MIQS Mrs India 2023’, at a Prestigious Crowning ceremony that was held in Delhi ITC hotel on 12th August 2023. Amongst the renowned faces, famous Bollywood celebrity Mr. Kunal Kapoor was the chief guest for the event. Also, many other prominent personalities like Fashion Designer Amit Talwar, Nivedita Basu and Mental Health Expert Dr. Shishir Palsapure were present at the Event.

Mrs. Gitanjali was born and brought up in the beautiful state of Assam in the North Eastern part of India, in a middle-class family. Her mother and father were both working, and she had a younger brother who kept her company during her childhood.

She was always inclined to Creative activities from her early days. While finishing her schooling at Kendriya Vidyalaya, Narangi in Guwahati, she started training for Indian Classical Music and later on attained Sangeet Visharad from Bhatkhande, Lucknow Gharana. Dance, Music and Art were an integral part of her life.

Later on, studies took her to Delhi, where she finished her education after completing BSc (Hons.) along with Diploma from NIFT and a French language from Delhi University.

After a brief stint in Designing, she applied for and, after many rigorous rounds, was chosen as an International Flying Crew by Air India. The 20 years of flying took her to various parts of the world and enriched her persona. 2008 she met the person who would continue with her journey as a life partner, and in 2009, she got married. In 2014 they were blessed with twin babies – a beautiful daughter and an adorable boy.

But she continued to handle everything, balancing her family and professional life as well. Then came the stage where she wanted more out of life and to live the dreams which had long been kept in the backburner. She participated and won, as well as fiercely competed in MIQS Mrs. India 2023.

There were almost 200 contestants to start with, and she came out as the ultimate Winner. With this achievement, she would also like to inspire and encourage thousands of other girls/women who have similar dreams.

You can follow Gitanjali on https://instagram.com/lahkar.gitanjali?igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

