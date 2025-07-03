Mrs INDIA Empress of The Nation Season 6 Where Women Dreamt, Finalists Dared & Winners Dazzled

New Delhi [India], July 3: The grand finale of Mrs INDIA Empress of The Nation 2025 Season 6 – the brainchild of its Owners: Karl & Anjana Mascarenhas unfolded in style on 29th June 2025, at the luxurious HYATT Pune.

This grand show was presented by EthoSki Skincare – in association with Sanjeevani Hospital. Hosted by DIVA Pageants (www.divapageants.com), the event had 53 Finalists from across India and celebrated identity, reinvention, and purpose.

Star power lit up the evening with the presence of Rohit Roy and Tanisha Mukherjee — celebrated actors who brought elegance and warmth to the event. The distinguished panel included Prachi Mishra, Dr Swetha Karlapudi, Dr Shilpa Patil, Nisha JamVwal, Sandeep Singh and Karl Mascarenhas. The event was anchored by the graceful Simran Ahuja, whose charismatic hosting added poise and rhythm to the evening.

Under the mentorship of Anjana and Karl Mascarenhas – with masterclasses by Dr Shilpa Patil and Dr Swetha Karlapudi – finalists were trained in confidence, wellness, and stage presence. Cicilia Sanyal introduced them to the intricacies of Dining Etiquette. Choreography by Pooja Singh ensured each segment was visually engaging and seamlessly executed.

The night saw two major international titles:

Prajakta Bhoir – Mrs. GAIA World India 2025

Gazal Sachdev – Universal Woman India 2025

These remarkable women will proudly represent India on global platforms

Winners of Mrs. India – Empress of the Nation 2025 Season 6

Elite Category

Winner: Amrita Vijay T

1st Runner-Up: Melissa Menezes

2nd Runner-Up: Gitanjali Lenka

3rd Runner-Up: Dr. Shilpa Hiwale

Gold Category

Winner: Himani Singh

1st Runner-Up: Mittal Shah

2nd Runner-Up: Anashua Dehade

3rd Runner-Up: Sapna Jain

Silver Category

Winner: Komal Vaidya

1st Runner-Up: Nanditha Chauhan

2nd Runner-Up: Nusrat Mujawar

3rd Runner-Up: Dr Arya Kurup

The event’s smooth execution was made possible by a committed team — Cicilia Sanyal, Mrinalini Bhardwaj, Spenta Patel, Mrunali Tayade, and Saee Khalate, who worked tirelessly to ensure perfection behind the scenes.

Mrs INDIA Empress of the Nation – proved once again that this is not just a Pageant, but a Platform for Women to Transform … so they truly DareDreamDazzle.

Official Partners –

1. Ethoski Skin care – Presenting Partner

2. Hyatt Pune – Hospitality Partner

3. Sanjeevani Hospital – Official Health Partner

4. WeHelp – Charity Partner

5. Lokmat – Media Partner

6. Inspirations – PR Partner

7. Desi Artists – Videography & Photography Partner

8. Grehlakshmi – Magazine Partner

9. Ally International – Gifting Partner

10. Pageantomania – Pageant Media Partner

11. 7th Heven Salonss – Salon Partner

12. A Salon Affair – Salon Partner

13. Kreagnite – Talent Casting Partner

14. Lawrence & Mayo – Eyewear & Sunwear Partner

15. 8 by 5 Organic Skin Care – Gifting Partner

16. ISAS – Hair & Make Up Partner

17. Auravy Spa – Spa Partner

18. Davichi – Nail Partner

19. Mr/Miss/Mrs Madhya Pradesh – Pageant Partner

20. Heels & Crowns – Pageant Partner

21. Miss & Mrs Keralam – Pageant Partner

22. Core Catalyst – Training Partner

For more details, please contact :

Website : www.divapageants.com

DIVA Pageants on +91 9175065640

