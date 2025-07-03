Mrs INDIA Empress of The Nation Season 6 Where Women Dreamt, Finalists Dared & Winners Dazzled
By PNN | Updated: July 3, 2025 14:43 IST2025-07-03T14:37:22+5:302025-07-03T14:43:57+5:30
New Delhi [India], July 3: The grand finale of Mrs INDIA Empress of The Nation 2025 Season 6 – ...
New Delhi [India], July 3: The grand finale of Mrs INDIA Empress of The Nation 2025 Season 6 – the brainchild of its Owners: Karl & Anjana Mascarenhas unfolded in style on 29th June 2025, at the luxurious HYATT Pune.
This grand show was presented by EthoSki Skincare – in association with Sanjeevani Hospital. Hosted by DIVA Pageants (www.divapageants.com), the event had 53 Finalists from across India and celebrated identity, reinvention, and purpose.
Star power lit up the evening with the presence of Rohit Roy and Tanisha Mukherjee — celebrated actors who brought elegance and warmth to the event. The distinguished panel included Prachi Mishra, Dr Swetha Karlapudi, Dr Shilpa Patil, Nisha JamVwal, Sandeep Singh and Karl Mascarenhas. The event was anchored by the graceful Simran Ahuja, whose charismatic hosting added poise and rhythm to the evening.
Under the mentorship of Anjana and Karl Mascarenhas – with masterclasses by Dr Shilpa Patil and Dr Swetha Karlapudi – finalists were trained in confidence, wellness, and stage presence. Cicilia Sanyal introduced them to the intricacies of Dining Etiquette. Choreography by Pooja Singh ensured each segment was visually engaging and seamlessly executed.
The night saw two major international titles:
Prajakta Bhoir – Mrs. GAIA World India 2025
Gazal Sachdev – Universal Woman India 2025
These remarkable women will proudly represent India on global platforms
Winners of Mrs. India – Empress of the Nation 2025 Season 6
Elite Category
Winner: Amrita Vijay T
1st Runner-Up: Melissa Menezes
2nd Runner-Up: Gitanjali Lenka
3rd Runner-Up: Dr. Shilpa Hiwale
Gold Category
Winner: Himani Singh
1st Runner-Up: Mittal Shah
2nd Runner-Up: Anashua Dehade
3rd Runner-Up: Sapna Jain
Silver Category
Winner: Komal Vaidya
1st Runner-Up: Nanditha Chauhan
2nd Runner-Up: Nusrat Mujawar
3rd Runner-Up: Dr Arya Kurup
The event’s smooth execution was made possible by a committed team — Cicilia Sanyal, Mrinalini Bhardwaj, Spenta Patel, Mrunali Tayade, and Saee Khalate, who worked tirelessly to ensure perfection behind the scenes.
Mrs INDIA Empress of the Nation – proved once again that this is not just a Pageant, but a Platform for Women to Transform … so they truly DareDreamDazzle.
Official Partners –
1. Ethoski Skin care – Presenting Partner
2. Hyatt Pune – Hospitality Partner
3. Sanjeevani Hospital – Official Health Partner
4. WeHelp – Charity Partner
5. Lokmat – Media Partner
6. Inspirations – PR Partner
7. Desi Artists – Videography & Photography Partner
8. Grehlakshmi – Magazine Partner
9. Ally International – Gifting Partner
10. Pageantomania – Pageant Media Partner
11. 7th Heven Salonss – Salon Partner
12. A Salon Affair – Salon Partner
13. Kreagnite – Talent Casting Partner
14. Lawrence & Mayo – Eyewear & Sunwear Partner
15. 8 by 5 Organic Skin Care – Gifting Partner
16. ISAS – Hair & Make Up Partner
17. Auravy Spa – Spa Partner
18. Davichi – Nail Partner
19. Mr/Miss/Mrs Madhya Pradesh – Pageant Partner
20. Heels & Crowns – Pageant Partner
21. Miss & Mrs Keralam – Pageant Partner
22. Core Catalyst – Training Partner
For more details, please contact :
Website : www.divapageants.com
DIVA Pageants on +91 9175065640
If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app