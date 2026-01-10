Mrs India Global 2026: Dr. Varna Sampath Leads a New Era of Empowered Women…

New Delhi [India], January 9:Radiating elegance, confidence, and cultural pride, Dr. Varna Sampath from Karnataka emerged victorious as Alcazar Watches Mrs India Global 2026 at the glittering grand finale held on January 6th in Kerala, India. The national pageant, meticulously curated by Pegasus Global Pvt. Ltd., brought together exceptional women from across the nation to honor diversity, brilliance, and beauty with purpose.

Sharing the spotlight with the winner were Milenta Mariam Chacko from Karnataka, who earned the first runner-up title, and Dr. Deepikha Krishnaraj from Tamil Nadu, who was declared the second runner-up. The title winner was crowned by Jebitha Ajit, Managing Director of Pegasus Global Pvt. Ltd., while the first runner-up was crowned by Preethi Parakkat, Managing Director of Parakkat Jewels, and the second runner-up was crowned by Deepthi Vijayakumar, Managing Director of Aiswaria Advertising, in the presence of Dr. Ajit Ravi, Founder & Chairman of Pegasus Global Pvt. Ltd.

Overseeing the competition was an esteemed panel of judges featuring Archana Ravi (Model & Actress), Harmeet Singh Gupta (Managing Director, U&I Entertainment), Ankita Kharat (Miss Queen of India 2016, Singer & Model), and Nikita Thomas (Miss South India 2019 & Model).

Regional Titles:

Mrs India Global East – Satadipa Sarkar (West Bengal)

Mrs India Global West – Ramneet Kaur Saini (Maharashtra)

Mrs India Global South – Sheena V Kunnuth (Kerala)

Subtitle Winners:

1. Mrs India Global Solidarity – Ramneet Kaur Saini (Maharashtra)

2. Mrs India Global Fashionista – Sheena V Kunnuth (Kerala)

3. Mrs India Global Popularity Queen – Dr. Deepikha Krishnaraj (Tamil Nadu)

4. Mrs India Global Congeniality – Anjela Francis (Kerala)

5. Mrs India Global Humaneness – Sheena V Kunnuth (Kerala)

6. Mrs India Global Inspiring – Satadipa Sarkar (West Bengal)

7. Mrs India Global Vivacious – Dr. Varna Sampath (Karnataka)

8. Mrs India Global Talent – Dr. Varna Sampath (Karnataka)

9. Mrs India Global Ramp Walk – Milenta Mariam Chacko (Karnataka)

The crown worn by the winners was handcrafted by Preethi Parakkat of Parakkat Jewels, symbolizing beauty with cultural depth. The event was powered by FICF, SAJ Group Hotels and Resorts, Unique Times, Parakkat Resorts, JVK Motors, DQ, DQUE Watches, and Vedha Architects, with Alcazar Watches as the main partner.

Co-partners who contributed to the event's grandeur included DQUE Soap, VeeKayVees Caterers, Aiswaria Outdoor Media, Europe Times, UT World, Times New, uniquetimes.org, Kalpana International Salon & Spa, JD Institute of Fashion Technology, VPS Lakeshore, Akshay Inco, and Green Media.

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.