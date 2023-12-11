Mrs. India Globe Season 7 Showcases Elegance and Talent at Tivoli Grand Hotel, New Delhi

ATK

New Delhi [India], December 11: Reddwings Production Pvt. Ltd. hosted the highly anticipated Mrs. India Globe Season 7 at the prestigious 4 Star Hotel, Tivoli Grand Hotel, GT Karnal Road, New Delhi. The event, organized by Founder and CEO Ravi Ranjan Kumar and Archana Pal, brought together 21 married women from different states across India for a spectacular showcase of beauty, talent, and cultural diversity.

The journey for the contestants began with five days of comprehensive hospitality, grooming, training, social activities, and a stunning portfolio shoot - all provided by Reddwings Production. The culmination of these efforts led to an unforgettable grand finale that unfolded at the Tivoli Grand Hotel.

The Grand Finale witnessed outstanding performances from all participants, making the task of the esteemed jury members even more challenging. The winners of Mrs. India Globe Season 7 include Arpana Mishra from Karnataka, crowned as Mrs. India Globe, Dr. Pallavi Saksena from Bhopal, the Classic Mrs. India Globe Winner, and Barnali Das from Assam, honored as Mrs. Central India Globe.

The grooming sessions were led by industry experts, including Imran Shaikh, Payal Sahu, and Siddhi Johri. The distinguished panel of jury members comprised Niharika Sharma (celebrity fashion designer), Siddhi Johri, Hema Baijal, Lakshmi Singh, along with the insights of fashion designers Akash Solanki, Salil Kapoor, and Mudit Mukhija.

The success of Mrs. India Globe Season 7 was made possible through the generous support of key sponsors and partners. Bhagwan Jewelers, the crown sponsor, Nettle Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd, the T-shirt sponsor, and Prymus, the hoarding partner, played vital roles in ensuring the event's seamless execution.

Mrs. India Globe is not just a beauty pageant; it is a premier international fashion and talent show exclusively for resident Indian or NRI married women. Since its inception in 2015, this annual event has become a platform to explore and showcase talent among the elite of society from the world of showbiz, media, fashion, and corporates.

Mrs. India Globe transcends borders, attracting participants from around the globe. Over the years, NRI participants have joined from Belgium, the Netherlands, New Zealand, South Africa, the United Kingdom, the United States of America, the United Arab Emirates, Fiji, and Nigeria. The event not only promotes India's rich heritage through fashion, art, and culture but also provides a platform for personality grooming, health, and lifestyle management.

The excitement doesn't end with Season 7! Mrs. India Globe 2024 is already on the horizon, set to take place in the vibrant city of Dubai. Contestants from nine countries are eagerly anticipated to bring their grace, talent, and cultural richness to the stage.

