Mrs. India one in a million 2021 state Ambassador of M.P. Shruti Saxena walked as showstopper for Kingshuk

Mrs India One in a million 2021,State Ambassador Madhya Pradesh winner Shruti Saxena Walked as a Showstopper for Label Kamakhya by ace designer Kingshuk Bhaduri at ACR in Dehradun where in media conference Kingshuk says Excellence comes from having vision and passion.

So we always try to put our best efforts to give excellent output. We use pure georgette & net fabric to make it look good on any individual irrespective of their size and color.

We mingle this amazing clothing with a black glitter theme which truly does justice to our handmade outfits Therefore, we do not focus on any age group or size. Our priority is to give comfort & fashion to our clients. Ultimately, If our client is satisfied then automatically as a designer we would become a trendsetter in the fashion world and believes that the fashion trends followed in small places are fairly limited, therefore his passion for apparels brought him to Mumbai, where he began doing what he loves the most. He is connected to his roots, and he believes there is much that can be done in terms of Indian or ethnic clothing.

We can't help but admire his artistic way of blending the Indian and Western culture which is quite evident in the clothes he has designed and so same we have designed for our showstoppers Shruti Saxena and Prathmesh Maulingkar, Where inn at ACR more than 12 designers showcased their latest collections some of the names are Manish & Tanmay Tripathi, Santanu Bose, Mukesh Dubey, Sumit Das Gupta, Kanchan Roy, Amit Chauhan, The Collection showcased was heart throbbing and models added more essence over the Choreography of Liza Verma Celebrities like Prathamesh Maulingkar walked for Kingshuk Bhaduri along with Shruti Saxena respectively.

Shruti Saxena has got amazing applause and proposals to walk for various designers in upcoming Fashion weeks in coming months. She took a step towards her long-prevailing dream and became a model. For her, being a model isn't just a career choice but a way of life. She strives to inspire others through her stint at modeling. While walking on the ramp is when she feels the liveliest.

This is when she feels the most confident and is able to connect with the audience in her true essence. She has conquered all hurdles with flying colors. She has well-equipped herself to the shades of the industry. She understands how the camera works and what is the best selling point of a brand that can capture people's psychology. Website:

