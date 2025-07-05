Mrs. India One in a Million 2025: Deep Shikha Chaudhry Crowned Classic 2nd Runner-Up & Wins Most Beautiful Smile

PNN

New Delhi [India], July 5: In a celebration of resilience, elegance, and womanhood, Deep Shikha Chaudhry emerged as the Classic 2nd Runner-Up at the prestigious Mrs. India One in a Million 2025 - Season 5, held at Hotel Leela Ambience, New Delhi.

Organised by Forever India Events, powered by Tiska Grooming Academy, and supported by Jai Dental Care, Pitch-X Wellness by Dr. Tannu Gupta, and ICONIC Management, this national platform brought together 57 remarkable finalists selected from over 3,700 women across India and overseas.

The show was curated under the visionary leadership of Mr. Prashant Chaudhary and Ms. Swati Dixit, who continue to empower women with national and international platforms to express their individuality, passion, and purpose.

IVF is Not a Taboo It's a Triumph

Deep Shikha's journey is one of courage and clarity. Having personally experienced the challenges of infertility, she now uses her voice to break the silence around IVF and fertility treatments in India.

"IVF is not a taboo it's a blessing. One in every six couples in India faces fertility challenges, yet most suffer in silence," she said during the finale.

"My story is proof that motherhood takes many forms, and every journey deserves to be celebrated."

She hopes to inspire more women to speak openly and embrace the evolving science of fertility with dignity and hope.

Academic Excellence and Corporate Leadership

Deep Shikha holds an impressive academic and professional background:

- Bachelor of Technology (Computer Science) - Kurukshetra University

- Master of Technology (Computer Science) - Kurukshetra University

- Certified Project Manager with 20 years of experience in the IT industry

- Certified from Tiska Grooming Academy

- Certified Makeup Artist - Manisha Chopra Seasoul Academy

She currently works as a Project Manager at DXC Technology, having previously worked with leading IT firms like Genpact and HCL Technologies.

A Woman of Many Passions

Deep Shikha is more than her professional titles she's a modern Indian woman with a diverse and inspiring life:

- Passionate Trainer & Coach - known for mentoring individuals in corporate and personal development

- Software Enthusiast - with deep love for tech

- Traveller & Road Trip Lover - covered 3,800 km by car across India

- Stock Market Enthusiast - certified by NSE India

- Proud Mother of Twins - a role that defines her strength and spirit

Gratitude and Acknowledgements

In her moment of glory, Deep Shikha expressed sincere gratitude to the organising team for building a platform where women of all ages and backgrounds could rediscover themselves.

She specially thanked:

- Mr. Prashant Chaudhary and Ms. Swati Dixit - Founders of Mrs. India One in a Million

- The Tiska Grooming Academy and grooming experts who supported and guided her transformation

- Her family, mentors, and fellow contestants for their encouragement and love throughout her journey

A Voice for Change

With her new title as Classic 2nd Runner-Up, Deep Shikha is committed to using her platform to raise awareness about infertility support, women's mental well-being, and career confidence post-motherhood.

"I wear this crown not just as a symbol of victory, but as a voice for every woman who dares to rise again. Let's create a world where no woman is judged for the path she chooses whether it's IVF, career breaks, or new beginnings."

For media inquiries, features, or interviews:

Email: contact@mrsindiamillion.com

Website: www.mrsindiamillion.com

