Mrs. India One in a Million 2025 Season 5 Concludes with a Grand Gala Finale at The Leela Ambience, New Delhi

New Delhi [India], July 3: The highly anticipated Mrs. India One in a Million Season 5, presented by Forever India Events, in collaboration with Tiska Grooming Academy as Support Partner, Jai Dental as Smile Partner, and ICONIC Management, concluded with resounding success at the luxurious Hotel Leela Ambience, New Delhi. The prestigious pageant witnessed the participation of 57 finalists selected from 1713 applicants across India and abroad, all of whom lit up the stage with unmatched poise, grace, and talent.

The platform, founded by Prashant Chaudhary and Swati Dixit, is designed to empower women and offer them a national and global stage to express their beauty, confidence, and individuality. The Grand Finale celebrated not just beauty, but the power of transformation through grooming, self-awareness, and purpose.

Celebrity guest and jury member for the evening was acclaimed Bollywood actress Tisca Chopra, who added immense prestige to the event. The eminent jury panel also included Purnima Padmasana (Brand Face of Tiska Pageants), Supermodel Donna Masih, Sanjay Berry, Syed Zareen, Dr. Suruchi Bawa, and Prashant Chaudhary. The event was hosted by noted model and actor Sachin Khurana.

After four days of intensive training, grooming, and talent rounds, the event culminated in the crowning of winners across three distinguished categories:

Winners - Season 5:

Platinum Category

-Winner: Apoorva Samrudkar Kulkarni

-1st Runner-Up: Meghana Venkatesh

-2nd Runner-Up: Nidhi Tewatia

Gold Category

-Winner: Pratiksha Dixit

-1st Runner-Up: Dr. Chanda Gupta

-2nd Runner-Up: Vaishnavi Vats

Classic Category

-Winner: Archana Shankar

-1st Runner-Up: Dr. Shruti Sawalakhe

-2nd Runner-Up: Deepshikha Chaudhary

All nine winners expressed heartfelt gratitude to the organisers for offering them a life-transforming platform that celebrated talent, strength, and inner beauty.

Renowned celebrity designers Anjalee and Arjun Kapoor crafted exquisite bridal couture for exclusive post-win photoshoots with the crowned queens. The finale saw a glamourous transformation of all 57 finalists, with makeup and hairstyling expertly handled by Glam Locks Salon and Nisha Jain Makeovers. Prior to the event, pre-grooming sessions were conducted by the former Creative Director of Lakme, focusing on individual skin types and long-term beauty management.

Founders of Mrs. India One in a Million, Mr. Prashant Chaudhary and Ms. Swati Dixit, extended their deep appreciation to the Founders of Forever India Events, Mr. Sanjay Berry and Ms. Srishti Sehgal, for their unwavering support as Title Sponsors. They also extended heartfelt thanks to all brand partners, sponsors, grooming experts, and the dedicated production team for their collective contribution in turning this season into an unforgettable celebration of womanhood.

Notable contributors to the success of the show include:

-Suchana Bera - Brand Consultant & Marketing Expert

-Dr. Suruchi Bawa - Founder, Jai Dental Clinic

-Purnima Padmasana - Brand Face, Tiska Pageants

-Deepali Narula - Motivational Speaker

-Dr. Tannu Gupta - Wellness Partner

-Savitu Singh - Face Yoga Expert

-Rashmi Virmani - Show Director

-The Ramp - Backstage Partner

-Pearl Academy - Knowledge Partner, with creative content curated by their students

With every element of the show crafted to perfectionfrom grooming to productionMrs. India One in a Million Season 5 stands as a benchmark for pageantry in India, merging glamour with empowerment www.mrsindiamillion.com

