Mrs India Pride of the Nation Makes Its International Debut in Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka [Colombo], December 16: Mrs India Pride of the Nation, one of India's most respected and purpose-driven platforms for married women, made its grand international debut with its Season 7 Grand Finale in Colombo, Sri Lanka. For the first time, the iconic pageant stepped beyond Indian borders, creating a landmark moment for the platform and strengthening cultural ties between the two nations.

The Grand Finale took place on December 11, 2025, at the prestigious ITC Ratnadipa, Colombo, beginning at 7:00 PM. This international edition was made possible through the valued support of the Sri Lanka Convention Bureau and SriLankan Airlines, whose partnership added global stature, cultural depth, and a warm Sri Lankan welcome to the celebration.

This year's edition reached an exciting milestone with a week-long celebration in Sri Lanka, bringing together over 250 accomplished women from across India. Participants underwent curated training sessions, leadership programs, workshops, grooming activities, and cultural showcases that highlighted both Indian diversity and Sri Lankan hospitality.

These women represented the modern Indian spirit- confident, compassionate, driven, and rooted in purpose. Their time in Colombo celebrated not just beauty, but identity, leadership, and transformation.

Barkha Nangia, Founder and Director of Mrs India Pride of the Nation and Glamour Gurgaon, shared her excitement about this historic move: "Mrs India Pride of the Nation has always been more than a pageant. It is a mission to help women rediscover their strength, identity, and limitless potential. Taking our Grand Finale to Sri Lanka was a symbolic step that showed empowerment has no borders. Every woman who walked our stage represented courage, transformation, and inspiration. This international edition was a celebration of global sisterhood and the extraordinary journeys of women who rise with purpose."

Over the years, Mrs India Pride of the Nation grew into a movement that celebrated real women, real stories, and real journeys. It empowered thousands of women to embrace their individuality, rediscover their strength, and step forward as role models in their homes, workplaces, and communities. Season 7 continued this mission on a global stage, sending a strong message: empowerment has no boundaries.

The Grand Finale was judged by a distinguished jury comprising Akassh Aggarwal, Lata Sabharwal, Monika Nangia, Namrata Senani Garg and Nazia Khan, the Winner of Mrs World International 2025, whose collective expertise, credibility, and insight brought immense depth and integrity to the evaluation process.

Winners - Mrs India Pride of the Nation 2025

* Nazia Khan - Winner, Mrs World International 2025

* Mrs. Sakshi Dhalley - Winner, Mrs. India Pride of the Nation 2025 (Ravishing)

* Mrs. Shirley Tiwari - 1st Runner Up, Mrs. India Pride of the Nation 2025 (Charming)

* Mrs. Mahasweta Ghosh - 2nd Runner Up, Mrs. India Pride of the Nation 2025 (Enchanting)

* Mrs. Anurakti Yadav - 2nd Runner Up, Mrs. India Pride of the Nation 2025 (Ravishing)

* Mrs. Nidhi Sharma - 3rd Runner Up, Mrs. India Pride of the Nation 2025 (Enchanting)

* Mrs. Era Choppra - 4th Runner Up, Mrs. India Pride of the Nation 2025 (Enchanting)

* Mrs. Priyanka Bhalla - 4th Runner Up, Mrs. India Pride of the Nation 2025 (Charming)

* Mrs. Pallavi Sardesai - Face of East, Mrs. India Pride of the Nation 2025

* Mrs. Manjeet Kaur - Face of North, Mrs. India Pride of the Nation 2025

* Mrs. Pooja Arora - Winner, Mrs. India Pride of the Nation 2025 (Enchanting)

* Mrs. Shreeda Bhatia - Winner, Mrs. India Pride of the Nation 2025 (Charming)

* Mrs. Swati Jhanwer - 1st Runner Up, Mrs. India Pride of the Nation 2025 (Enchanting)

* Mrs. Sophiya Sofat - 1st Runner Up, Mrs. India Pride of the Nation 2025 (Ravishing)

* Mrs. Samridhi Gulati - 3rd Runner Up, Mrs. India Pride of the Nation 2025 (Charming)

* Mrs. Chaitra Gopal - 3rd Runner Up, Mrs. India Pride of the Nation 2025 (Ravishing)

* Mrs. Kayenaat Bahl - 2nd Runner Up, Mrs. India Pride of the Nation 2025 (Charming)

* Mrs. Sana Amlani - 4th Runner Up, Mrs. India Pride of the Nation 2025 (Ravishing)

* Mrs. Priyanka Dewan - Face of West, Mrs. India Pride of the Nation 2025

* Mrs. Sahana Balasubramanian - Face of South, Mrs. India Pride of the Nation 2025

The high-energy yet elegant stage sequences of the Grand Finale were choreographed by renowned choreographer Shie Lobo, whose creative vision ensured seamless transitions, impactful formations, and a visually compelling show.

As the pageant made its international debut, the 2025 Colombo edition stood as a powerful cultural exchange between India and Sri Lanka. It highlighted unity, diversity, and the unstoppable spirit of womanhood, strengthening the bond between the two neighbouring nations through celebration, creativity, and shared values.

With global partnerships, inspiring stories, and world-class production, Mrs India Pride of the Nation Season 7 created an unforgettable moment on Sri Lankan shores one that celebrated women who carried their confidence, culture, and inspiration far beyond borders.

