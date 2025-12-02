Mrs India Pride of the Nation Makes Its International Debut in Sri Lanka

Barkha Nangia, Founder, Mrs India Pride of Nation and Glamour Gurgaon



India/Sri Lanka, December 3, 2025 – Mrs India Pride of the Nation, one of India's most respected and purpose-driven platforms for married women, is all set to make its grand international debut with its Season 7 Grand Finale in Colombo, Sri Lanka. For the first time ever, the iconic pageant will step beyond Indian borders, creating a landmark moment for the platform and strengthening cultural ties between the two nations.

The Grand Finale will take place on December 11, 2025, at the prestigious ITC Ratnadipa, Colombo, with the event beginning at 7:00 PM onwards. This international edition has been made possible through the valued support of the Sri Lanka Convention Bureau and SriLankan Airlines, whose partnership has added global stature, cultural depth, and a warm Sri Lankan welcome to the celebration.

This year's edition reaches an exciting milestone with a week-long celebration in Sri Lanka, bringing together over 125 accomplished women from across India. Participants will undergo curated training sessions, leadership programs, workshops, grooming activities, and cultural showcases that will highlight both Indian diversity and Sri Lankan hospitality.

These women represent the modern Indian spirit — confident, compassionate, driven, and rooted in purpose. Their time in Colombo will celebrate not just beauty, but identity, leadership, and transformation.

Barkha Nangia, Founder and Director of Mrs India Pride of the Nation and Glamour Gurgaon, shared her excitement about this historic move: “Mrs India Pride of the Nation has always been more than a pageant. It is a mission to help women rediscover their strength, identity, and limitless potential. Taking our Grand Finale to Sri Lanka is a symbolic step that shows empowerment has no borders. Every woman who walks our stage represents courage, transformation, and inspiration. This international edition is a celebration of global sisterhood and the extraordinary journeys of women who rise with purpose.”

Over the years, Mrs India Pride of the Nation has grown into a movement that celebrates real women, real stories, and real journeys. It has empowered thousands of women to embrace their individuality, rediscover their strength, and step forward as role models in their homes, workplaces, and communities. Season 7 continues this mission on a global stage, sending a strong message: empowerment has no boundaries.

The Grand Finale promises to be a spectacular evening that brings together fashion, confidence, empowerment, and culture. It will showcase the transformational journey of every participant — a celebration of their growth, resilience, and achievements.

As the pageant makes its international debut, the 2025 Colombo edition promises to be a powerful cultural exchange between India and Sri Lanka. It will highlight unity, diversity, and the unstoppable spirit of womanhood, strengthening the bond between the two neighbouring nations through celebration, creativity, and shared values.

With global partnerships, inspiring stories, and world-class production, Mrs India Pride of the Nation Season 7 is set to create an unforgettable moment on Sri Lankan shores — one that celebrates women who carry their confidence, culture, and inspiration far beyond borders.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.