Mrs India Queen of Substance 2023 Grand Finale will be telecast on OTT Atrangii

New Delhi [India], August 22: Mrs India Queen of Substance 2023 was hosted on a lively night in the Capital, at a luxury Five Star Hotel in New Delhi on 12th August 2023, Chief Guest Bollywood Actor Kunal Kapoor, Dr Sandeep Marwah, Aman Verma & Nivedita Basu along with Directors Ritika Vinay & Vinay Yadawa Crowned Mrs INDIA 2023 Queen Of Substance Dr Monisha Singh from Pune in Ruby, Yogita Walke from Goa in Sapphire, Geetanjali Lakher in Emerald Category.

The parent to the brainchild, the concept of "Beauty with Cause" is the Power Couple Ritika Vinay & Vinay Yadawa, the Founder and Director of Mrs India Queen Of Substance Pageant. The event is held for married women to exemplify beauty, talent, intelligence, and compassion. Around 35 stunningly gorgeous contestants from India & other part of globe participated in this Gala event.

The Grand Finale saw many known dignitaries like Ashna Danuka, Anshu Varshney, Rita Gangwani, Dr Varun, Nupur Gupta, Pammy Kaul, Dr Sagar Abhichandani, Dr Shishir Palsapure, Dr Prerna Taneja, Abhishek & Neha Chabbra, Seema Dhawan, Prateek Dhawan, Simran Taneja, Mayank Midha, Vishal Hotlla, Manisha Singh and many more.

The pageant’s principal objective is to Enhance the Capabilities of Married Woman and to identify best Representatives for Mrs Universe, Mrs Woman of Universe & other international pageants. Their focus is also on creating cause ambassadors; those who have the skills, talents and personalities best suited to promote their respective States & Counties in field tourism, international goodwill and cultural harmony. The Pageant has supported more than 2000 direct beneficiaries as a part of Community work by all the Participants. This year, Mrs India Pageant supporting the project “Save the Little heart” & Medical Camps Drive for Underprivileged in association with Philanthropy partners HCWA & Ketto. The esteemed sponsors were, Broadcasting Partner Atrangii & Flaunt, Hospitality Partner ITC WelcomHotel Dwarka, Photography partner DCOP, Gifting Partner Shahnaz Hussain, Keywest Academy of Makeup & Hair, Clinic Eximus, JVC speakers & Versace perfumes.

