Mrs Maharashtra 2025: A Legacy of Empowerment, Elegance and Excellence

VMPL

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], December 27: The 9th Season of the grand finale of Mrs Maharashtra 2025, conceptualized by Anjana and Karl Mascarenhas, was held on December 21, 2025 at the luxurious HYATT Pune.The prestigious event was presented by EthoskiSkincare, in association with Sanjeevani Hospital.

The celebrity jury for the evening was acclaimed Indian actress Shruti Marathe, known for her impactful work in Marathi and Tamil cinema. The distinguished jury panel included Actor Virat Madake (Indian actor), Dr Shilpa Patil, Dr Swetha Karlapudi, Vidhya Tiwari, Swetta Jumaani, Dr Swati Majumdar, and Karl Mascarenhas.

The event was hosted by the ever-charming Aman Verma, who brought warmth and energy to the grand evening. Under the mentorship of Anjana and Karl Mascarenhas, Founders, DIVA Pageants (www.divapageants.com), the finalists were trained extensively in confidence, wellness, and stage presence by Cicilia Sanyal. The grooming journey was further strengthened through masterclasses conducted by Dr Shilpa Patil, Dr Swetha Karlapudi, Preeti Singh, and Dr Aishwarya Navale. Pooja Singh, as choreographer and show director, ensured flawless execution and visually engaging performances throughout the event.

The night witnessed the crowning of three major international titleholders : Geetanjali Lenka as Mrs India Millennium World 2026, Rekha Paladee as Mrs India Millennium Universe 2026, and Meenu Singh as Woman of the Universe India 2026, who will represent India on global stages.

Behind the scenes, Mrinalini Bhardwaj, Saee Khalate, Mrunali Tayade, Madhavi Ghosh, and Paulyn Kasote worked tirelessly to ensure precision, elegance, and seamless execution of the grand finale.

Organisers stated that Mrs Maharashtra has evolved into a prestigious platform that nurtures confidence, leadership, and purpose, enabling women to step into global arenas with strength and authenticity.

Elite Category

3rd Runner Up: Smita Gulhane

2nd Runner Up: Rakhi Jain

1st Runner Up: Dr. Sunita Tondge

Winner: Shilpa Sudhakaran

Gold Category

3rd Runner Up: Megha Kendrekar

2nd Runner Up: Virja Shah

1st Runner Up: Dr. Shivani Naik

Winner: Pranjali Bhonde

Silver Category

3rd Runner Up: Bhupali Rane

2nd Runner Up: Lata Pandey

1st Runner Up: Ridma Kakani

Winner: Aarti Borole

Winner Curvy : Pooja Falor

PARTNERS FOR THE EVENT :

Presenting Partner : Ethoski SkinCare

In Association With : Sanjeevani Hospital

Hospitality Partner : Hyatt Hotel

Charity Partner : Sparsh

Smile Partner : The Crown Aesthetic

Media Partner : Lokmat

NGO Partner : Be Kind Be Human

PR Partner : Inspirations

Training Partner : Cicilia Sanyal Image Consultancy

Gifting Partner : Ally International

Salon Partner : 7th Heven Salonss

Beauty Partner : Kris Kros

Beauty Partner : Moddy Coe

Beauty Partner : KN Brows

Hair & Make Up Partner : ISAS International Beauty School

Eyewear & Sunwear Partner : Lawrence & Mayo

Videography & Photography Partner : Desi Artists

Magazine Partner : Grehlakshmi

For more details, please contact :

Website : www.divapageants.com

DIVA Pageants on +91 9175065640

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor