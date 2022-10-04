Mrs Rubina Ahmad from awarded for, Fashion Personality of the Year 2022 award by  Malaika Arora

October 4: “If you want to shine like a Sun, then you must first burn like one”- these words of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam is what the recent Saga Achievers Awards winner of the “Fashion Personality of the Year” award Mrs Rubina Ahmad lives by. She finds herself on ‘Cloud Nine’ by getting the Prestigious award from none other than the Celebrity Fashion Icon and her Role model “Malaika Arora”. It was really a dream come true for her. Rubina is also fortunate enough to win Mrs India First Runners-up award being organized by Mission Dreams. After making it past Round One, Rubina got the opportunity to interact and groomed by Farid Ali and Diya Lal.

From the question round to the walk, she glittered all the way in the Finale. Being a Reiki Grandmaster, this was another feather in her cap!

Rubina thanks everyone for the support and assures you all that she will always shine like a Sun!

