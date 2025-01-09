Mrs. Uttar Pradesh 2025- A Grand Celebration of Womanhood in Lucknow

PNN

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 9: The stage was set, and the spotlight shone brightly as the prestigious Mrs. Uttar 2025 pageant took center stage at Ramada Lucknow this evening. Celebrating beauty, grace, and empowerment, the glittering event redefined the essence of modern womanhood. The evening commenced at 7:00 PM, with a stellar lineup of judges, partners, and celebrity guests gathered to honor the achievements of married women from across the state.

The pageant is the brainchild of Founder Meher Abhishek, a visionary dedicated to providing a platform for married women to showcase their talents, confidence, and individuality. Joining him in this endeavor are Co-Founders Rushmi Dake and Neelam Roy, both celebrated names in the world of pageantry and social activism. Together, they have crafted an event that transcends traditional beauty standards by focusing on inclusivity, empowerment, and the celebration of diverse identities.

The highlight of the evening was the presence of Bollywood icon Sangita Bijlani, who graced the event as the celebrity guest. Known for her timeless beauty and charisma, Sangita's presence added a touch of glamour and inspiration, making the evening truly memorable for all in attendance.

After an evening of rigorous rounds showcasing talent, intellect, and poise, the winners of Mrs. Uttar Pradesh 2025 were crowned in two categories. In the Gold Category, Antara Howard emerged as the winner, followed by Sakshi Sengar as the 1st Runner-Up and Pooja Agarwal as the 2nd Runner-Up. Meanwhile, the Silver Category saw Anushka Chaurasia crowned as the winner, with Vibha Soni as the 1st Runner-Up and Dr. Puja Gupta taking the 2nd Runner-Up spot. Each of these remarkable women exemplified grace, resilience, and confidence, serving as powerful role models for women across the state.

Mrs. Uttar Pradesh 2025 is more than just a beauty pageant; it is a movement to empower women, celebrate their achievements, and challenge societal norms. The contestants, each with their unique stories and journeys, exemplified the strength, resilience, and grace that define modern women.

Adding to the grandeur of the event were the esteemed partners who made this celebration possible: Presented by SRM Star Mercedes-Benz, Powered by Bawarchi, Co-Powered by Dhamak Detergent, Makeup Partner Lakme Indira Nagar, Hospitality Partner Ramada Lucknow, NGO Partner Stree Welfare Foundation, Hygiene Partner Sirona, and Radio Partner Big FM. This thoughtfully curated list of partners reflected the event's commitment to delivering a luxurious and meaningful experience for both participants and guests.

The Mrs. Uttar Pradesh 2025 pageant stands as a testament to the evolving landscape of pageantry, where beauty is celebrated in all its forms, and women are empowered to embrace their unique identities. As the curtains fell on this grand event, it marked a new chapter in the lives of the winners and contestants a milestone in the ongoing celebration of womanhood.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor